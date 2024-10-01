"I Think They Need To...": NASCAR's Partnership Announcement Invites Mixed Fan Reaction

NASCAR Studios and Word + Pictures announced Monday that the critically acclaimed docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed will be renewed for a second season. They confirmed that this will be done through a new production partnership named Full Speed Entertainment and that this venture will produce a range of other premium racing content as well.

Advertisement

The first season of NASCAR: Full Speed debuted in January 2024 and contained five episodes. It told the story of how the 2023 Cup Series season progressed from the final race of the regular season to the season finale in Phoenix through a mix of racing footage and personal interviews. The drivers featured in it were Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain, among others.

The showcase was extremely well received by fans and many were left yearning for more. Such a well-documented series had never been shot in NASCAR before and everyone knew that this would have heaps of benefits for the sport. It is at this juncture that the much-anticipated announcement of a second season has come. The sequel will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Fans put forward a key demand to NASCAR

As much as the idea of another season of the show excites fans, they weren’t without their feedback on how to improve things. Their responses to an X post from Bob Pockrass that reported the news detailed their thoughts. One fan wrote, “Let’s fuckin gooooo. Now can the third season be a full-season thing? There’s so much more to the season than the playoffs”

One of the criticisms against the first season was that it was too short. It covered only the postseason and this disappointed stock car racing aficionados. Covering all 36 races would be a trying task but if that is what the fans want, Full Speed Entertainment might just as well consider it. Another fan followed, “I think they need to cover full season do every team”

I think they need to cover full season do every team — James Minor (@jamesminor88) September 30, 2024

Not every driver and team was a part of the first season. Icons like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were left out of the show since they weren’t okay with being followed by camera crews into their race shops and homes. The fans would love it if things were a bit more inclusive this time around. One humble request came, “Please include @RFKracing this time guys”.

NASCAR took a great stride towards attracting a younger generation of audience by choosing to partner with Netflix. Regardless of these minor issues with the first season, fans loved getting an up-and-close view of their heroes. The many responses that followed the lines of, “Awesome. I’ve always felt like there needs to be more NASCAR documentary style content. The first season of Full Spedd was super entertaining,” and “Nice. I really enjoyed the first season,” prove the same.