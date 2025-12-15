“I’m in the Minority”: Joey Logano Does Not Care What the New NASCAR Format Will Look Like

With the antitrust lawsuit now settled, NASCAR’s attention has shifted toward delivering on the changes it pledged as part of the resolution. Although officials had already floated the idea of format adjustments last year, the sanctioning body later clarified that any structural revisions would not take effect until the 2026 season. That timeline, however, does little to unsettle Joey Logano.

The debate around NASCAR’s championship structure has intensified in recent months. A big portion of the fan base continues to push for a return to a traditional season-long points system, while analysts also have suggested a hybrid approach, with both the regular season and postseason decided strictly on points.

At the same time, fans are also speculating that NASCAR may opt for a finale round rather than dismantling the playoff model entirely. Logano, despite having defended the current chase-style format more than most, remains unbothered by the uncertainty.

Rather than lobbying for one outcome or another, the Team Penske driver has said that his focus lies in his intention to adapt, regardless of the direction NASCAR ultimately chooses, and prepare to win under whatever framework emerges.

“I guess I liked where it was. But I’m going to like where we go to. Like, I’m okay with whatever they do is that’s still going to be the rules. And then we got to go figure out how to win,” said Logano.

That mindset has long defined Logano’s approach to competition. He sees little value in debating the merits of a system once the rules are set. For him, the responsibility begins only after the framework becomes official.

“Like it’s not my job to complain about what we have or what we’re going to have. Like my job is to say, ‘Okay, this is the rules. Okay, let’s figure out the strategy to win this thing.’ Like, how do we do that? I don’t really care what it is. Just tell me what it is. So then we can focus on doing that. But the bottom line is it’ll be the same for everybody, no matter what they come up with.”

Logano understands that parity remains constant regardless of format. Every driver will face the same conditions, the same constraints, and the same opportunities to contend for a championship. Once the rules are finalized, the task becomes execution, not evaluation. He also recognizes that clarity has yet to arrive and that uncertainty fuels much of the current discourse.

“It seems like a lot of people don’t like the format we have. I’m the minority in saying that I love it because I love the pressure part, right? Kind of fits,” he said.

Preferring the chase format, Logano explained that it mirrors his personality, as pressure sharpens his edge. He thrives when the stakes rise and the margins shrink, and that outlook extends beyond NASCAR. In his own words, playoff competition is what draws his attention across sports.

He rarely follows other leagues during their regular seasons, choosing instead to tune in when elimination looms and consequences escalate. He gravitates toward moments when competitors operate with their backs against the wall, forced to take risks and make decisive moves.

For Logano, that intensity defines sport at its most compelling. Whether NASCAR preserves elements of the current playoff system or pivots toward something new, he remains confident that the challenge will endure. As of now, NASCAR has yet to issue an official announcement outlining its next steps. Until then, Logano waits, prepared to adjust once the direction becomes clear.