”I’d Rather Clean the Toilets”: NASCAR Fans React to Tony Stewart’s Unusual Induction for Rookie Josh Berry

The portrayal of rookies undertaking menial tasks to earn trust and respect within an organization has become a prevalent cultural motif in television and movies. But little did we know that the 2024 rookie at Stewart Haas Racing Josh Berry, would have to go through a similar ritual.

Berry was seen in a humorous social media video posted by the team, where was brushing the shop floor with what looked like a toothbrush. After scrubbing for a bit, the Kevin Harvick replacement asks, “Am I done yet?”

The camera moves to a person sitting in his chair, who says, “You’ll be done when it’s clean.” Berry responded, “I thought it was clean when I got here.” Lastly, a caption in the video reads, “Rookie’s first day.”

Fans react to Josh Berry’s hilarious rookie day at Stewart Haas Racing

Not long after the video was posted, fans found this interaction to be outright hilarious and they proceeded to poke fun at the predicament. One person mentioned, “I’d rather clean the toilets.” While another individual said, “Poor Josh Barry still cleaning that floor.” A fan said, “You missed a spot……lmaooooo.” Lastly, another stated, “That’s funny. Sorry Rookie.”

Berry will be racing the #4 car for the team from next season onwards and despite his few appearances at Hendrick Motorsports last year, yes he is still being considered a rookie. After all, the 2024 season will be his first full-time season in the top flight on American Stock car racing.

Berry will be joined by another fresh face for the team in the form of Noah Gragson. Meanwhile, the rest of the two drivers remain as they were without much change. So looking into the future, it seems that SHR might have a good chance of proving themselves to be one of the forerunners in the 2024 Cup championship with this lineup.