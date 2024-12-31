‘I’m Running Out of Space in My Diecast Box!’: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Latest CARS Tour Livery Reveal Resonates With NASCAR Fans

After taking part in this season’s Food City 300 at Bristol, where he finished a respectable seventh despite numerous car issues, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has confirmed his participation in his first Cars Tour event next season. As the zMAX CARS Tour debuts at Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia come April, Dale Jr. will join the lineup.

Revealing his new car’s paint job, Earnhardt Jr. shared on X: “New year, new car. @BassProShops Chevy is headed to Georgia in April. Excited to have the chance to take the @zmaxraceproduc1 @CARSTour to @CordeleSpeedway .”

The reveal elicited enthusiastic responses from fans, with one joking, “Dale I’m running outta space in my diecast box.”

Another fan praised, “That paint scheme is. Hopefully lionel makes it in the 1:64 scale so I can add it to my collection of super late model diecast.”

Another chimed in with admiration, “That is a fire paintscheme “ while another declared, “That’s a ridiculously gorgeous car.”

One fan humorously praised Dale Jr.’s car’s paint scheme, remarking, “My bank is going to take my account away after this next merchandise order @JRMotorsports,” while another admirer succinctly described it as, “Look at that hot rod.”

Both the Late Model Stock Cars and the Pro Late Models from the zMAX CARS Tour are set to compete in the April 12 event. The race is a direct outcome of Greg and Lori Noland’s dedication to reviving the 3/8-mile facility since their acquisition of the track in 2024.

Other races announced by Dale Jr.

Dale Jr. is padding out his 2025 Late Model Stock Car racing calendar with another confirmed engagement, this time in Timmonsville, South Carolina, at Florence Motor Speedway. He teased his participation on Instagram, sharing the speedway’s 2025 schedule with a note saying, “I’ll see y’all in August.”

His previous appearance in the Late Model Stock Car circuit was at the South Carolina 400 in November, also held at Florence, where he revived his iconic red Budweiser #8 scheme — the first showing since his departure from Dale Earnhardt Inc. for Hendrick Motorsports in 2007. The race quickly sold out.

With his broadcasting responsibilities also in play, fans can look forward to seeing Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel in the early spring or the tail ends of summer and fall.

Additionally, while confirming his attendance at the zMAX CARS Tour event in Cordele, Dale Jr. hinted at another possible race, noting that Anderson Motor Speedway is “on my short list.”