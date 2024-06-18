Iowa Gearing up for Next Challenge After NASCAR Cup Race Receives Positive Reviews

The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway was a massive success with defending champion Ryan Blaney conquering the victory flag. Though there were initial concerns over the track’s partly repaved surface, the race flowed without any issues and provided an enthralling experience for both drivers and fans alike. And so, the track now prepares for its next event basking in positivity.

Track crews got to work within hours after the race ended and began cleaning up the venue. Garage tents, temporary shops, and vending trucks were all quickly wrapped up still echoing the vibes of a sold-out crowd. Amid the clean-up activities, track president Eric Peterson told KCCI that he expects the speedway to host more Cup Series races in the future.

“It exceeded every expectation we had. Fans did everything to support this with the sold-out race,” he quipped happily. “So, you know, we’ll make an announcement here probably by the end of the summer. We are really excited.” All the bustle and hurry around restoring the track to its state before the weekend is due to another crucial race being scheduled in less than a month’s time.

Following NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series will travel to Iowa in July. Peterson noted that the track and the atmosphere will be a lot different for that event and that there will be changes to the track itself since Cup Series cars are larger than Indy cars. There are also plans to set up a stage to hold multiple concerts during the upcoming event.

Drivers and crew chiefs left pleased with Iowa Speedway after inaugural race

Most of the drivers who drove on the short-track became fans of it right off the bat. Rodney Childers wrote on his X handle, “Such a fun night @iowaspeedway .. @joshberry and all the guys raced their butts off all night. I loved this race track and the area.. We appreciate all the hard work of the track and @NASCAR to make this happen. And I hope we go back for many years to come..”

Race winner Blaney said, “The crowd tonight was awesome. Packed house. (If) that doesn’t make you want to come back here, I don’t know what will.” Apart from the track officials and those from NASCAR loving the partnership, the local community has been left with a huge economic boost as well. There is little to no reason to believe that a return to Iowa isn’t on the cards.