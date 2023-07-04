HomeSearch

Is Chase Elliott’s Recent Plea Behind NASCAR Change in Scheduling?

Srijan Mandal
|Published July 04, 2023

Chase Elliott Insists Why He Isn’t Panicking Just Yet Despite Worrying NASCAR Season

Feb 15, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) talks with the press during media day at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR recently announced a scheduling change for some of its races. Interestingly, the topic of not having enough night races was only recently raised by Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. It won’t be too far-fetched to say Elliott’s comments might have something to do with the decision. Regardless of what prompted the scheduling changes, the move appears to be a win for the fans.

No longer will they need to brave the blistering heat at some of these venues, providing a much more comfortable viewing experience. Although, the plan does not come without its caveats.

NASCAR’s rationale behind the change in schedule

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted about the recent changes in the race schedule. When asked by a fan about the sudden rise in night races, one in Nashville and the other in Atlanta, Pockrass said that they aimed to enhance the fan experience by avoiding the day’s heat.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1675876668366364672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this could mean fans returning home later or even the next day. It could also reduce flexibility in case of rain. After these races, more mid-afternoon starts are planned to resume. But to be fair, NASCAR is trying it out first to see if this makes things better.

Could NASCAR’s change in the schedule be due to Chase Elliott’s previous comments?

Upon the conclusion of the Nashville race, Elliott voiced his concerns about the intense summer heat. He acknowledged that it was simply part of the deal for the drivers, however, he empathized with the fans in the grandstands who had to endure 95-degree weather. Raising a valid point, he questioned the rationale behind subjecting spectators to such heat on a Sunday afternoon, particularly when the facility had sufficient lighting for evening events.

Further adding, “We’d love to see these events be on Saturday nights instead of Sunday nights for people that have to go to work on Monday morning. But I just don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t have more night races during these months where it’s so hot for the spectators.”

Well, looking at the timing of these recent scheduling changes, one could argue that NASCAR listened to Elliott’s previous comments. Although, it could also have been a way to change things around and look out for the fans sitting out in the stands.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, Srijan's refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces. This hobby not only underscores his appreciation for aesthetics but also showcases his entrepreneurial spirit.

Read more from Srijan Mandal