Tony Stewart’s Indiana Property Listed for $22.5 Million After Going Unsold at $30 Million in 2023

Tony Stewart is the proud owner of a 20,000 square-foot log home set in the middle of a 415-acre hunting preserve in Indiana. But he might not be so for long. The racing icon first placed the multi-million dollar property on the market in 2022 with a tall asking price of $30 million. Very soon, he realized that there aren’t that many deep pockets in the state as the sale failed to materialize.

Advertisement

Despite the lack of a positive deal, the proposition generated huge interest at the time in the mansion. Real estate magazines now say that Stewart has once again come out to the market to get the property off his hands. This time, with a $7.5 million reduction on the price tag. Mansion Global reports that the property has been relisted with Carrie Holle of Compass for $22.5 million.

Optimistic that the papers will be signed this time around, Holle says, “The first time that we listed this, it really went crazy. It went viral. We had over 650 million organic views on it. It was insane the amount of exposure and publicity this got, maybe because of Tony, maybe because of the uniqueness of this piece of land.”

Advertisement

Unmistakably, the mansion is worthy of all the attention it receives. Stewart built the place in 2011 on land that he purchased from an old friend. He created a 1,500 gallon stream filled with koi fish inside the house along with a waterfall and a 8,700 gallon fresh water aquarium. A home fit for a champion, it would be a dream to own for any in the market with a fat wallet.

A closer look at the $22.5 million mansion that Tony Stewart hopes to sell

The mansion is a six bedroom house with eight full and three half bathrooms featuring the most meticulous of American materials and craft. It has antler chanderliers that were fabricated in Utah and the logs that it is made of are lodgepole pine from the Northern Rockies. It also has custom-made mosaic backsplash brought in from Kansas.

As impressive as the place is inside, it is only more so on the outside. Lovingly called the Hidden Hollow Ranch, the property is a licensed hunting preserve. Also on it is a 9 acre manmade lake filled with fish. “The lake was stocked with trophy bass because Tony is a very busy person and so when he goes out to fish, he wants to catch a good fish,” Holle said.

Although the ranch was once a main residence of Stewart, it isn’t any more. Which is why he is trying offload it from his portfolio. The 52-year-old will hopefully find a good buyer this time around.