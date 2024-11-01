Is Tyler Reddick’s Wife, Alexa Deleon, Related to Former MLB Player Jose DeLeon?

Tyler Reddick is all the heat in NASCAR heading to the finale in Phoenix. The 23XI Racing driver won the Round of 8 race in Homestead-Miami last Sunday and put his team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin on cloud nine. A large section of the fandom backs him to win the title, but the one person who stands out from the crowd is his wife, Alexa DeLeon.

Reddick and Alexa got engaged in May 2023 and married in July 2024. The two-week Olympic break that came in the middle of the season provided them the perfect gap to become husband and wife. Amid the flurry of wishes and the pressure of the racing season, many could have failed to notice something extremely interesting about Alexa.

The 29-year-old influencer, businesswoman, and social worker is the daughter of the late MLB icon Jose DeLeon. Jose was a right-handed pitcher who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago White Sox among other teams.

He was also the National League strikeout leader in 1989 when playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, he passed away earlier this year after battling cancer.

Reddick revealed in an interview with The Athletic that Jose spent time with Jordan during his stint with the White Sox. He said, “I think they spent some time together in spring training.”

“I wish I knew all the details of it. I’ve seen a couple photos Alexa and her mom have. But they did get to spend some time together during her dad’s time at the White Sox when Michael was a part of the White Sox spring training.”

Has Reddick asked Jordan about his father-in-law?

The driver also believes that there could be a photo of Jordan carrying his wife when she was a baby. He acknowledged that he wanted to ask Jordan about it several times but just hasn’t yet. When questioned if Alexa might have spoken about it, he said that she hasn’t either.

Why? He said, “I don’t know. Probably because it’s a weird, obscure thing from a long, long time ago. But maybe one of these days, I’ll ask him about it.” Perhaps winning the Cup Series championship will help Reddick feel at ease to have a casual conversation with his boss.

The driver and Alexa have a son, Beau, together. When Reddick won at Talladega earlier this year, Jordan carried the little kid around the track in celebration. What a moment that must have been for the DeLeon family. With or without their knowledge, fate has bound them with the NBA legend.