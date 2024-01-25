“It Could Totally Change the Trajectory of My Career”: After Dismal 2023, Chase Briscoe Seeks to Make Amends in 2024

Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola exiting Stewart-Haas Racing was indeed an immense, yet unavoidable loss for Tony Stewart’s Cup team. Although Chase Briscoe has still retained the #14 ride and considering that he is the only one in their lineup to have won a Cup race, it seems like a challenge for him to put on the shoes of a leader at SHR.

But that’s not just why the 2024 season is about to be tough for SHR. Briscoe’s Cup endeavours lately haven’t been too fruitful. He went winless last year with 14 finishes of 25th or even worse, placing him 30th in overall points. Adding to their misery, NASCAR slammed the Ford team with a 125-point L3 penalty right after the Coca-Cola 600.

Briscoe stated, “I feel like this is one of those years where it’s really going to determine kind of how my future lays out. If I go out this year and have success and contending for wins and running up front, this is one of those years where for the future, like contracts, everything could totally change. Where If I have another bad year like last year, it could totally change the trajectory of my career.”

Nevertheless, the good news is that this is not the first time the Indiana native has found himself in a difficult spot and fought his way through it. For his fans, perhaps, that is the silver lining now.

Pressure is a privilege for Chase Briscoe

Back in 2018, he was worried about his prospects of running an Xfinity ride the following year. But right then, he won the maiden race at the Charlotte ROVAL and booked a full-time ride for 2019. However, that’s not all.

Before the 2020 Xfinity season, he had said that he needed to win at least eight races to secure a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series roster. Briscoe shut down his haters by winning nine and thus, got himself his current Cup Series ride.

“I feel like, for whatever reason, I have always performed better under pressure,” said the Mustang icon. “Even if that’s compartmentalizing something for myself, even Xfinity when I said I had to win ‘X’ amount, it’s something for me to kind of strive for that I know is capable.”

Briscoe feels like a lot of people probably feel like that is not possible. But doubts only work in favor of this talented driver and push him beyond both his limits and his comfort zone. Luckily, that has worked for him before and hopefully, it will work again.