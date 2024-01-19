Jason Kelce Gets a Shoutout From Bubba Wallace’s Spotter

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 31: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 31 Cardinals at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231231092

Super Bowl champion and the hero of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, has been surrounded by talks of retirement since his team’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Though he has not yet confirmed hanging up the shoes, his status as a star player and a much-loved figure in the Philadelphia community has inspired several icons from across the world of sports to tip their hats in an ode to him. From the tracks of NASCAR, veteran spotter Freddie Kraft joined them.

Kraft has been serving as the spotter of Bubba Wallace for a long time now and is one of the most renowned individuals in his craft. He wrote on social media, “When I grow I wanna be like Jason Kelce.”

Kraft’s words could have been inspired by the long list of accomplishments that 36-year-old Kelce has raked in over his career. The current talks of retirement come after 13 seasons, 156 starts, and 6 All-Pro team selections. Kelce co-hosts a podcast called “New Heights” along with his brother, Travis, and was also named by People’s magazine to be one of 2023’s sexiest men.

One more person who was floored by Kelce’s character and stardom is Kraft’s fellow spotter, Brett Griffin. Responding to news about how Kelce had gone by his neighborhood McDonald’s on Wednesday and signed a jersey for his favorite employee, he wrote, “Sweetest thing you’ll see this morning. Just Awesome.”

Danielle Bonham, the lucky McDonald’s employee, said of Kelce’s possible retirement, “I’m forever grateful and very fortunate to have crossed paths with him as many times as I did, and I just wish him nothing but the best.”

With the image that Kelce has garnered in his hometown, people will surely love having more of him around. For now, however, they will have to wait for his word.

The favorite NFL team of Bubba Wallace and other NASCAR stars

The 23XI Racing star is a die-hard fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. The Alabama native was last spotted at a Tennessee vs Georgia tailgate back in November. He spoke of the experience to reporter Peter Stratta in Nashville and said, “To see the first play of the game in a stadium that electric was incredible. I had chills. I get chills thinking about it now.”

Brad Keselowski is a fan of the Detroit Lions. The retired icon Kevin Harvick once proclaimed on his social media account that the San Francisco 49ers were his favorites. Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin supports the Washington Redskins and the former champion, Chase Elliott waves his flag for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The worlds of NASCAR and NFL have found each other at the crossroads very often.

It is no surprise football has many fans from the racing grid.