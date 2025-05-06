“It Has to Happen Sooner”: Amid Latest Dud by Kevin Harvick and Team, Fans Look Forward to Leigh Diffey’s NASCAR Return

Dissatisfaction with Fox Sports’ Cup Series coverage continued at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The broadcast crew, which includes the iconic Kevin Harvick, failed to use the right words at crucial moments of the Würth 400, drawing the ire of the fanbase. In light of this, the hype for the NBC Sports crew that will soon take charge, has reached an all-time high.

Leigh Diffey, the commentator who received widespread acclaim for his work in NASCAR last season, is a part of NBC Sports. It is his voice that fans want to hear more than anything else.

After the Texas race, a fan wrote on X that he would be going on a hunger strike till Diffey comes back to commentating on NASCAR or IndyCar.

Diffey responded, “Please keep eating I’ll be back on @NASCARonNBC @NASCAR with @JeffBurton @SteveLetarte & the gang starting beginning of August from @iowaspeedway”.

But what did Harvick and Co. do so terribly that fans cannot wait to see them gone? Well, they delivered lacklustre information in situations that demand more.

On Sunday, Denny Hamlin faced an engine failure on Lap 75. The issue caused his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE to catch fire and slide down Turns 1 and 2. Harvick said, “Oh! Oh! And that is the second caution of the day. This one is for Denny Hamlin blowing up in flames. Not the Texas barbecue the No. 11 team wanted to see.”

The crew made no mention of the fact that Hamlin was not going to finish a race after finishing in the lead lap for 21 consecutive races. They also failed to point out that it was his first DNF of the season. Such misses have been prevalent throughout the season. Another example went down at COTA, involving Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain.

Fox Sports didn’t even air the battles between the two Chevrolet drivers during the race. The belief that NASCAR races will be a lot more entertaining to watch when Diffey and his team enter the booth has spread across the community like a prophecy fulfilled.

One fan suggested on X, “You need to force your way into the Prime or Max booth. It has to happen sooner”.

Another wrote, “It will be awesome to hear the NBC booth again, we know we’ll be in for a treat once you guys are back.”

One more added, “Going to be great to listen to you call the cup races again this year.”

As Diffey stated in his message, NBC Sports will take up the mic through USA Network on August 3 at the Iowa Speedway. Prime Video and TNT will fill in for races between now and August. Hopefully, their coverage fares better than what fans have endured with Fox this season.