“It’s a Humbling Experience”: When Clint Bowyer Revealed the Best Part About Returning to His Hometown Amid NASCAR Stardom

Clint Bowyer, whose NASCAR career spanned over 16 years during which he traversed numerous tracks. Even in his current role as a commentator, he continues to travel extensively to join his team in the broadcast booth. But a 2013 video revealed, that long before his retirement, Bowyer had expressed that he finds solace in his hometown, a place he would always consider his true home.

Hailing from Emporia, Kansas, Bowyer expressed a deep connection to his roots during a visit home. As he toured the local neighborhoods, he reflected, “This is the only place that all ever call home…” When asked whether the residents of his hometown treat him differently or help keep him grounded, Bowyer shared,

“That’s the coolest thing about it. It’s a humbling experience every time you come here that people are what make the difference and you know this community is always gonna be special with me because of that.”

He noted that returning to his hometown is always a delightful experience. He explained his affection for the place and people, saying, “Everybody waves that you everybody’s willing to lend a hand and don’t want anything out of it.”

However, while he enjoys acknowledging greetings or exchanging a simple ‘hi’ with locals, his stance shifts when it comes to interacting with fans during meals.

Bowyer weighs in on fan encounters at dining venues

The former NASCAR driver, Bowyer, is known for engaging with his fans in various ways, including social media interactions, signing autographs, and giving interviews. However, he holds a different perspective when it comes to being recognized while dining out. According to Bowyer, the atmosphere in a restaurant calls for a different approach.

He explained, “Of course, fans should always approach people. But the restaurant is a little different. Everybody is wired differently. I don’t care. I don’t mind it. It is kind of awkward.”

Bowyer also expressed his discomfort with fan interactions in restrooms. Recounting a particular incident, he shared that during a visit to Outback, he took his son Cash to the bathroom.

It was there that a fan, having just used the urinal, turned around and awkwardly asked if he could shake Bowyer’s hand. As Bowyer recounted, “He was like, “Eh, uh — can I shake your hand?” (Laughs) I’m like, “Well, damn. I guess.””

That’s why, according to Bowyer, the bathroom is the only place where he does not ever want to have a fan encounter.