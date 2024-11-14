“It’s Just Neat”: Joey Logano Gushes Over Custom NASCAR-Engined Hot Rod Featured at the 2024 SEMA Car Show

Joey Logano, fresh off clinching his third NASCAR Cup championship, was already deep into philanthropic efforts, radiating joy not just from his recent win but from his active participation in giving back. In response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene, Logano generously contributed $25,000 to support those impacted.

Continuing his charitable endeavors, the 2024 champion teamed up with the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) to auction his 850 HP Factory Five Hot Rod drift truck, with proceeds earmarked for his charity foundation. This auction was a highlight at the SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas from November 5th to 8th.

SEMA, a force in the global automotive culture, advocates for over 7,000 member companies worldwide. These companies are at the forefront of the automotive aftermarket, innovating and marketing specialty parts that enhance vehicle appeal and functionality.

Their annual expo in Las Vegas showcases these innovations, drawing industry professionals and enthusiasts alike to celebrate and advance the art of vehicle customization.

Before his showdown at Phoenix, Logano took some time to showcase his custom-built Factory Five XTF and ’35 Hot Rod Drift Truck.

Enthusiastically discussing his drift truck, Logano remarked, “This is the most extreme case I think we’ve done anything together this truck’s so capable of doing really you name it…”

“Got power windows, it’s got air conditioning so… You can drive it down the road, and then if you want to go you get the throttle it’s there, it’s got a handbrake so you can drift.”

When Factory Five President Dave Smith told the latest Cup champion that the truck turned heads as it rumbled into the garage area, drawing an eager crowd, Logano commented on the excitement,

“Oh, the sound of it is I mean it’s straight-up race car motor. We haven’t changed anything. This is one of the Xfinity motors… It’s just neat, right? I mean it’s it’s a very cool truck.”

Diving into the modifications, Logano explained, that they have completely revamped the control arms to let it drift since they wanted extreme wheel angles and the cantilever suspension to make it all possible.

Logano’s other charitable endeavors

The Team Penske driver’s philanthropic efforts extend far beyond the race track. Established in 2013, the Joey Logano Foundation champions organizations that provide second chances to children and young adults during crisis, leveraging the broad appeal of motorsports to foster awareness and promote acts of generosity.

Since its launch, the foundation has funneled over $5 million into various programs nationwide, focusing particularly on supporting young individuals in the foster care system.

Notably, in March 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, Logano teamed up with Bobbee O’s BBQ in Charlotte, North Carolina, to distribute free meals to children affected by school closures, underscoring his commitment to community support in times of need.