Jeff Burton Defends Modern NASCAR Drivers Against “Bulls**t” Criticism of Not Being Good Enough

Almost always, there is some complaint running around social media accusing NASCAR and the Cup Series drivers of mediocrity. The Next Gen car is criticized to death, the drivers are blamed for not being able to execute passes, the TV networks are blasted for not doing a good enough job, and whatnot. Jeff Burton is one person who sees positivity amidst all this darkness.

The former driver chatted with members of the press about the current state of NASCAR recently. He said that drivers are not able to make many passes because the level of competition is that high.

When the Next Gen car makes things harder for the drivers on the track, they are forced to look at the little things to try and create that extra bit out of nowhere. This is what Burton sees and loves.

“I love the competition,” he quipped. “There are things that can be better for sure. In the greatest time of our sport, things could have been better. There’s never a time when everything is perfect. But, for the most part, we are in pretty good shape.”

He continued to point out that today’s drivers are great when it comes to fan engagement as well. Burton added, “I promise you this. A lot of people say to me, ‘Hey, these guys aren’t as good as y’all were.’ That’s bulls**t. Excuse my language. It is.

“These guys are damn good at what they do. And some of us couldn’t do it in this environment. There are some who did. And there are some of these who couldn’t have done it in our environment. Every sport moves. Every sport changes.”

There is always space for improvement, and Burton acknowledged that despite his rave review of the sport’s situation. He admitted that there are issues that cannot be ignored and that they must be resolved.

That said, he reiterated that it’s a crazy mistake to say that the entire system is wrong just because a particular aspect of it is wrong, and he doesn’t want changes to be made based on such opinions.

With calls being made to change the current playoff system and the ever-increasing complaint that the golden days of the sport are already behind us, Burton’s words come as a knight in shining armor. It is about time that the realization about how good the fans have got it right now hits.