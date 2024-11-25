“I Don’t Have Anything”: NASCAR’s Hurricane Hero Greg Biffle to Make a Daytona 500 Return?

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Greg Biffle receives Myers Brothers award for his service to Hurricane Helene victims during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle recently earned props from the stock car racing community as the country struggled with the mass destruction that came as a result of Hurricane Helene last month.

The 54-year-old was seen supplying people in need with essential supplies and undertaking search and rescue missions across affected areas while flying himself across the destruction.

While his humanitarian efforts earned him praise from the stock car racing fraternity, one question that has seemingly popped up ever since his retirement from full-time racing is if and when Biffle would race in the Daytona 500 anytime soon. Winner of the famed 500-mile-long race, the Washington native spoke about his future racing plans during a recent interview.

“I don’t have anything in the works right now, so I would say Daytona February (2025) is probably slim. I definitely will be there. As far as being behind the wheel it’s probably unlikely this year.”

Despite his response to his participation in the upcoming 2025 season opener, Biffle did not steer clear of a driving role further down the line. After his 2022 appearance in ‘The Great American Race,’ the former Roush Fenway Racing driver hinted towards a possible entry into the same event further down the line.

“I want to put something together and run another 500 in a good, competitive car,” opined the former driver. With his former team having transformed into RFK Racing with veteran driver Brad Keselowski at the helm, it remains to be seen if Biffle can find himself in an RFK-chartered Ford Mustang, especially after the team has signed on Ryan Preece to drive full-time next year.

Biffle receives an honorary accolade for his relief efforts

The 54-year-old former full-time driver was seen being honored by the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) with the Myers Brothers Award last Friday as the fraternity assembled for the 2024 Awards Banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Honored to be named the @NMPAonline 2024 Myers Brothers Award Recipient at the @NASCAR Banquet last night it was such a surprise !! Thank you pic.twitter.com/xloUAdFdwT — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) November 23, 2024

The sport celebrated its champions of the year as well as other individuals who made a difference not only in the sport but also on a larger scale, such as Biffle himself.

The former driver was one of the first people to respond to victims of Hurricane Helene last month and worked to provide essential supplies to stranded families and individuals along with conducting search and rescue missions as well.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports also had their air fleet helping out during the natural calamity, which incidentally was seen hitting the southern parts of the country the hardest.

Meanwhile, fans await Biffle’s return to the track soon, with perhaps another Daytona 500 win on the cards for the former full-timer.