Jeff Gordon Believes Hendrick Motorsports Has ‘Nothing Lacking’ in Pursuit of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Title

Hendrick Motorsports will have two drivers, William Byron and Kyle Larson, carrying its banner into the Championship 4 at the Phoenix Raceway on November 2. With a 15th NASCAR Cup Series championship ready to be won, the mood in the camp is bustling with infectious energy. Jeff Gordon, the team’s vice chairman, spoke to talk show host Claire B. Lang about the same and how he is supporting his drivers.

Owner Rick Hendrick and Gordon are the pillars of the team. They know they cannot drive the cars or lead the pit crew, but they can make sure that everyone has what they need.

“The resources or whatever you need are here for you,” Gordon said in a recent interview. “That is what Rick has always offered, and it’s been amazing. Our guys will tell you. There’s nothing that they are lacking from that side of things.”

Byron has made it to the Championship 4 for the third consecutive time after a brilliant, yet controversial battle with Ryan Blaney in Martinsville last weekend. Driving the No. 24 car, he will be determined to score maximum points this time. Larson, on the other hand, is gunning to secure his second Cup Series championship.

Both drivers are being armed with the best equipment there is and the best organizational support in the entire sport. It is now up to them to take advantage of the incredible commitment that Hendrick and Gordon have made to help them craft a greater legacy for themselves.

What Gordon does as a leader at Hendrick Motorsports

It isn’t a secret that Gordon is the heir to Hendrick’s throne at the organization. He has been groomed for the same for a long time and is currently serving his role as vice chairman flawlessly. Continuing his conversation with Lang, he spoke about how he analyzes drivers to give them what they need.

“I think, for me, being one of those competitors gives me a bit of an edge,” Gordon stated. “I do know what they’re going through. Cars have changed, championships have changed, but I do know what they’re going through. You just try to analyze personalities and say, ‘What does that person need to get a little bit more out of themselves or what do they need right now?’”

Be it a supportive pat on the back or a crack of the whip, Gordon is ready to do it all. He laid praise on Hendrick and credited the benefactor for instilling such leadership qualities in him.