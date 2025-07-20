Martin Truex Jr.’s Latest Update Provided by Brother Ryan Truex

Martin Truex Jr. retired from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of 2024 to live out life away from all the hustle and bustle. A tranquil seeker at heart, there was nothing that the 2017 champion had sought more than to enjoy time blanketed by nature. He appears to have scored a massive win on that front, according to his brother, Ryan.

Ryan currently drives the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series. When asked whether his brother could be seen on the race track again soon, he told the press in Dover, “I don’t know what his racing plans are. He’s just pretty much been hanging out and fishing. So, I think he’s enjoying that and enjoying not having a schedule and having his weekends off.”

Going through a long NASCAR season unfazed is not a simple task. Truex went through not one but 19 seasons without missing a single race. To hear that such a committed man is finally free from the professional shackles and having a jolly time does put a big smile on one’s face. A well-deserved rest and no one could argue with that. But coming back to the question, will we see him on the race track again?

His last appearance was in this season’s Daytona 500. He spoke on the mic after the race, “Probably, yes. We’ll see [on whether he would compete again]. It’s a long way from now. So, I have got a lot of stuff to do between now and trying to figure that out again.”

A “lot of stuff” encompasses what Ryan has revealed he has been doing. Rushing a man out of such joy would feel almost criminal, even if seeing him race again would be just as rewarding.

Martin Truex Jr. says he probably will do the Daytona 500 again. pic.twitter.com/ygEb8Z894D — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2025

Has Truex Jr. been following the 2025 Cup Series season?

As much as he loves to stroll around the untamed wilderness catching sea bass, Truex Jr. is still a huge fan of stock car racing. It’s something he can’t miss out on for long, and he admitted the same during the Daytona 500 weekend.

He said about his life after retirement, “I’m sure I’ll watch some [races]. It won’t be like, ‘No guys, I can’t go do that because I’m going to sit home and watch the race.’ I will watch races. I love racing. I love watching. I watched The Clash.”

Interestingly, he put up his $7.5 million mansion in Lake Norman up for sale earlier this year. He bought the property back in 2006 for a sum of $1.5 million before turning it into a European-style manor. That’s one place from where he won’t be watching the races on Sundays.