Jeff Gordon Makes Emotional Statement After Loss of Friend Shocks NASCAR World; Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Denny Hamlin React

Recently, the Hendrick Motorsports team lost a teammate, Jon Edwards, the team’s director of racing communications, whom the whole team is mourning, especially Jeff Gordon, given that he was fairly close to Edwards.

While the team did not state the cause of death of the 53-year-old, they did mention that his knack for building strong and lasting relationships made him highly respected in the garage.

Leading the tributes, Gordon took to X and posted a photo alongside Edwards, writing:

“I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon. For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge.”

“He was one of the most loyal, hardworking, and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind.”

Edwards spent nearly 30 years at Hendrick Motorsports and most recently worked as Kyle Larson’s lead public relations representative. His passing prompted a heartfelt outpouring of tributes from across the NASCAR community, as drivers, teams, and fans alike paused to honor a man whose professionalism and character left a mark on the sport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his condolences, writing, “Everyone thought the world of this man, and it’s easy to see why. So well respected and appreciated.”

Denny Hamlin wrote, “Thank you Al for your service to our country, and our sport. May you rest in peace.” Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports extended their sympathies via X, stating, “Deepest condolences to an amazing member of the NASCAR family.”

Kyle Larson, whom Edwards worked most closely with in recent years, reflected on the loss with a personal message: “A sad day for everyone close to Jon. I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way. He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and loved ones. “

Among the NASCAR media fraternity, Jordan Bianchi, from The Athletic, reshared HMS’s announcement and lauded Edwards as the “gold standard,” remarking, “Devastating news. Heartbreaking. Jon was the gold standard; a total pro who was a friend to everyone and universally respected. There was no one like him. I’m going miss our conversations.”

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass also expressed deep sorrow, stating, “Heartbroken when I heard this news. Jon Edwards treated everyone like they were gold. He currently worked as Kyle Larson’s primary PR person at Hendrick because he loved the PR role and life. RIP.”

Numerous others across the NASCAR fraternity, including the Legacy Motor Club team, conveyed their heartfelt condolences following HMS’s confirmation of the tragic news.