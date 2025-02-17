Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wants to Buy a Cup Series Charter But Won’t Risk His Kids’ Future Over It

The Cup Series debut of JR Motorsports went by brilliantly, with Justin Allgaier taking the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro to a ninth-place finish in the Daytona 500. Speaking to the press afterward, team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed what his thoughts were about owning a permanent team in the premier tier in the future.

He reiterated his interest that he did want JR Motorsports to become a Cup Series outfit and made a case for why sponsors ought to be interested in funding it. He also noted that the new charter agreement made it an economical process. Securing the initial funding to get things started is the toughest job of them all.

Despite that, he would not invest his own wealth into the project. He reasoned, “I think the overall hurdle is the initial investment in the charter. I can put some money in but I cannot, I will not, even if I had it, I would not buy the entire thing myself. I can’t risk my kids’ inheritance and future on some idea of my own. That’s a selfish thing.”

Full comments from @DaleJr about his realization that Cup racing is something he’s now striving for with @JRMotorsports. Says the team is interested in conversations with a partner that may want to purchase a charter in the future. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/OVhxEu4q5x — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) February 17, 2025

Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt, a co-owner of JR Motorsports, have had several conversations with people over the years to invest in the Cup Series. But none of them transpired into anything neat. Going forward, the icon hopes that the debut race introduces them to new people and opens up a pathway that has stayed hidden so far.

The cryptic note that Dale Jr. left for fans on social media

In the middle of the Great American Race, Dale Jr. was extremely glad about watching his team’s car performing well. He expressed his thrill by noting on his X handle, “Can get used to these cup racin’ updates from the JRM handle.” The owner appeared to have got his fill by the end of the night and then some.

He also told the press after the race, “We’ll see if that is exciting for them [Traveller Whiskey], if they wanna continue doing this or do it again sometime this year. Or somebody else calls us on Monday that has some other ideas. We’re always ready. Have been for years. So, we’ll see.”

Can get used to these cup racin’ updates from the JRM handle https://t.co/Hm8ydv0j5S — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 17, 2025

So, right now, Dale Jr. is waiting for his phone to ring with an attractive offer. In the meantime, he will without doubt pop a few cold beers with Allgaier. They’ve worked hard to complete the mission of running in the Daytona 500. The rest is well deserved.