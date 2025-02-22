Jeff Gordon Reveals Reality Behind Fans Finally Embracing William Byron as His Successor at HMS

Stepping into the shoes of a luminary like Jeff Gordon is no small feat. However, William Byron has managed to captivate the audience to such an extent that they now hold him in nearly the same high regard as they do Gordon for his racing abilities.

Moreover, Byron’s recent win at the Daytona 500 has added a feather to his cap. “I’m just proud of him,” said Gordon as he shed light on why fans are now wholeheartedly accepting the new #24 HMS driver as his successor.

He expressed, “I know the fans that I get to interact with, there was a period of time where they were sad that I was not in (the 24 car), and I can see their excitement now that that legacy continues on because of what William and the team are doing.”

He continued, “You guys have witnessed it and seen it. We talk all the time about how quickly he’s risen through the ranks and won races and championships and continues to do it at the elite level in Cup.”

He elaborated on his sentiments, sharing his enthusiasm for the continued success of the #24 team and HMS at large. Gordon stated that Byron’s Daytona 500 victory held extra significance because of his personal relationship with Byron, describing him as a good guy for whom the win represents a dream realized.

The three-time Cup champion recognized Byron’s ascent in the racing world, noting that it was achieved through sheer perseverance and dedication.

It is precisely this relentless work ethic that has deepened Gordon’s admiration for Byron, appreciating him all the more for his efforts and achievements.

Byron confesses that he was uncomfortable inheriting Gordon’s legacy

With his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, Byron has eclipsed Gordon’s record to become the youngest driver to win the prestigious race multiple times. Now carving out a legacy in the very same #24 car once driven by Gordon, Byron acknowledged the enormity of stepping into a role once occupied by such an iconic figure and vehicle.

During his post-race interview at Daytona, Byron shared, “Well, I have a long way to go. What do I need, 93 wins or something? Yeah, honestly, just when I got in the car, I was super, honestly, uncomfortable with all the pressure and everything that comes with driving the 24 car.”

However, as victories and strong finishes have strengthened his confidence, Byron noted that he has grown more comfortable in his role. He credited the burgeoning synergy within his team, appealing paint schemes, and sponsorship support as key elements that have begun to mesh.