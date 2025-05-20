mobile app bar

“I’m All In”: Kyle Larson Expresses His Affinity for ChatGPT & How AI Technology Has Helped Him in His Day-To-Day Life

Neha Dwivedi
Published

May 18, 2025; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) is introduced before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson has been putting the pedal to the metal on track, but his drive for excellence goes far beyond the racetrack. Long before most of his peers were thinking about their report cards and graduation caps, Larson was already making his name in the racing world.

Despite his early success, he didn’t take his foot off the gas academically. With the support of his mother, Janet Larson, a schoolteacher, he managed to strike a balance between books and speed.

What might come as a surprise, though, is how Larson approaches subjects outside his wheelhouse. He leans on artificial intelligence, particularly ChatGPT, to fill in the blanks. During a recent 12 Questions segment with Jeff Gluck, Larson was asked whether AI plays a role in his daily routine, either professionally or personally. His response was refreshingly candid.

Larson admitted that until December, he hadn’t even heard of ChatGPT. But while on vacation, after hearing the buzz around the app, he downloaded it out of curiosity and quickly found himself hooked.

Impressed with the advancement, Larson said, “I stayed back at the house and was messing around with it, and I realized, ‘Damn, this app is sick!’ You could do everything. You can get answers to things, you can craft up responses to send to people that sound professional.

“You can do anything, right? I could design a T-shirt with it. And so honestly, right now, I literally use it for everything. It’s awesome.”

While most drivers tread lightly when it comes to talking about AI, often brushing it off as a novelty they’ve tried once or twice, Larson made no bones about being fully on board. The Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed just how much he’s embraced the technology.

“Yeah, I’m all in. It’s cool. I’m not really an email person, but I’ve definitely done it and been like, ‘OK, that’s too professional. Dumb it down a little bit,'” he said. For Larson, the app’s real draw is its conversational tone; it doesn’t feel like talking to a robot, but more like bouncing ideas off a friend.

The 2021 Cup Series champion may be known for his racing IQ, but when it comes to AI, he’s proving he’s not just fast on track — he is quick to adapt off it, too.

