Jeff Gordon’s Incredible Story About Must-Visit NASCAR Track Got Chase Elliott’s Approval

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 25, 2023

BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 17: Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports Hooter s Chevrolet) talks to Jeff Gordon during pre-race activities before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 17, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Icon220917580

A couple of months ago, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon appeared on a podcast where they were asked about that one track that summarizes NASCAR in a nutshell. Someplace that would instantly excite a new fan who has never witnessed the greatness of the sport before, up close and in person.

Both Elliott and Gordon instantly replied, agreeing that it would be the race at Bristol, and then Dawsonville Native added Darlington as his second preference. Soon after, Gordon went on to narrate a story of a Hooters executive for Elliott and how he was awestruck after visiting Bristol in person.

Gordon mentioned, “So prior to the Bristol races last year, I was sitting on Chase’s pit box. They were getting ready to get in the car and start the engines up to go race. So we had an executive from Hooters… He’d never been to Bristol before, and I remember sitting there with him and I am looking in awe. It’s a stadium, it’s this arena, it’s unbelievable the energy when you have a big crowd there.”

Elliott interjected, “Probably the best crowd, the most energetic Bristol night race we have had in a long time.”

Thereafter, Gordon continued with his story, “So I was feeling it… And this gentleman said to me, ‘Holy Cow where have I been how have I missed this?’ And I said, ‘This is one of the greatest racing events that you are ever gonna…’ And he loved it, I mean he ate it up, couldn’t get enough of it. That’s why I agree Bristol is just an awesome experience.”

Chase Elliott shares his take on the Bristol Motor Speedway experience

Speaking further into the conversation, Elliott shared how he used to travel with his mom and dad (Bill Elliott) to some of the races. But it was the Bristol night race that allured the most to him. He stated, “That Bristol night race was one of if not the single event that made me want to go do it. That event was just such a spectacle and a sight to see.”

“It was like if you weren’t at the Bristol night race, you weren’t living. Like there wasn’t anything else going around in the world… This past year’s event reminded me of those days more than any other year in my Cup career…”

Both Gordon and Elliott agreed that there was no other racing event greater than the one that takes place at Bristol, especially during the night, which would also be the pick of many NASCAR fans for the best experience of the sport.

