Everything About Rex White, the NASCAR Legend Who Shaped the Sport

NASCAR recently lost one of its most precious frontiersmen, Rex White, the 1960 Cup Series champion and the sport’s oldest living title-holder at the time of his passing. Stricken with polio as a child, White overcame the challenge of a withered right leg and stood at just 5-foot-4, a stature that misrepresented the spark that defined his life and racing career.

White was only the seventh driver to claim a title in NASCAR’s top series, winning 28 races in just 233 starts during his nine-year career. His achievements earned him induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. He was also one of the winners at the Bowman Gray Stadium, which recently hosted the season-opening Busch Light Clash exhibition race.

After leaving school and briefly working at a service station, White began his motorsports journey in 1952 as an unpaid crew member for NASCAR Modified champion Frankie Schneider. Four years later, in 1956, he officially climbed behind the wheel. In his rookie season, he recorded three top-five finishes and placed 11th in the standings.

White won his first Cup race in the 1958 season opener at Fayetteville and ended the year with two wins. From 1959 to 1962, he won at least five races each season, accentuated by his 1960 championship run that included six race wins and the honor of being named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver.

White continued his strong form in 1961 with seven wins, finishing runner-up to Ned Jarrett, and bagged a career-best eight wins in 1962. A master of short tracks, 27 of his 28 wins came on short tracks. However, ironically, his final career win came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1962, which was his only triumph on an intermediate oval.

The 1963 season brought challenges, as White went winless in 25 races, and by 1964, he had competed in only six Grand National events before retiring due to financial constraints. Despite his short tenure, his wins remain tied for 31st on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. Post-retirement, White owned a car dealership and a trucking company in Atlanta, while remaining an active figure in NASCAR circles.

The stock car racing community mourned his loss deeply, with NASCAR issuing a heartfelt tribute on X. “Statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France regarding Rex White’s passing: ‘We mourn the loss of NASCAR Champion and Hall of Famer, Rex White. Rex epitomized the formative days of NASCAR — a true pioneer whose contributions helped shape the foundation of our sport.”

“His hard work, dedication, and talent allowed him to make a living doing what he loved most — racing cars. He was the model of consistency — finishing in the top five in nearly half of his races, and dominated the short tracks. On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I want to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Rex White.”

White’s legacy continues to shine. His accolades also include inductions into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. Besides that, named among NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998, he was again honored in 2023 as one of the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers.