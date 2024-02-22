Jimmie Johnson’s First Date Advice to NASCAR Fans: Seven-Time Champion Dons Romance Hat

Sep 12, 2012; Chicago, IL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers Tony Stewart (left) and Jimmie Johnson (right) during the Chase for the Sprint Cup media day at the House of Blues. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Valentine’s Day was just last week. Needless to say, it must have been all roses and sunshine for the couples. But for all the single racing enthusiasts out there, it was probably all sim-racing and waiting for the Daytona 500. However, there is still hope as seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has embarked on a new role as a sought-after love guru.

Advertisement

The question of the day for the love guru was: what to do on a first date? Well, most would say, book a table at a fancy restaurant and take your date out to dinner. Johnson’s idea for a perfect first date is the same. However, it’s the etiquette that makes all the difference.

That is perhaps what makes a man that the ladies adore.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia/status/1759651585670410642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Just be a gentleman,” said the Hall of Famer. “Open some doors, stand for your girl… and you know, standing before she sits, stand when she gets up and goes to the restroom.” Taking meticulous notes in his mind, the young interviewer then wondered who should pay on the first date. Should the guy pay or should the couple split the bill?

Take a note racing fans; Jimmie Johnson says, the latter one is not going to end well.

Jimmie Johnson, a lover, a gentleman, and a dad

Jimmie Johnson met his wife of 20 years, Chandra Janway in New York, through mutual friends and after two and a half years of dating, the lovebirds got hitched. They moved to Lake Norman after their honeymoon and later to Charlotte. The newlywed couple bought a place there and to this day, Johnson and his wife live there. “I was nervous going from New York to Charlotte, wondering if I would like it,” said Chandra in an interview. “I fell in love, though. I couldn’t believe how much I loved it.”

Today, Johnson and Chandra are the proud parents of two beautiful girls, Genevieve and Lydia. Back in 2013, the Legacy Motorclub owner posted a cute snap of the elder sister Genevieve holding her little sister, Lydia Norriss Johnson. However, as the girls grow up, Johnson needs to be particularly careful about who Genevieve goes out with, and that too, for a good reason.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/d7SfU9EpQ1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

They welcomed their first child, Genevieve, into the world on July 7, 2010. Three years later, Johnson found out that his three-year-old daughter was particularly in love with a Taylor Swift song that goes like ‘We will never get back together’. “To watch my 3-year-old daughter singing about a breakup with a boy she’s never going to get back together with, it’s just freaking me out, to be honest. I’m like, ‘This is way too early for all of this,” exclaimed Johnson.

Perhaps, the veteran racer needs to be extra careful about who Genevieve chooses as her first boyfriend.