Vacation at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Lake House? How Fans Can Win a 7-Night Stay at NASCAR Legend’s NC House

The summer ahead brings NASCAR fans more than just weeks of mind-bending stock car races. The Dale Jr. Foundation has been benefitting various charitable organizations for years through money raised via some interesting opportunities and this year, it will be through the Vacation at Dale Jr.’s raffle.

The foundation began selling tickets for the summer vacation raffle on February 16. The lucky winner will get to spend 7 nights at Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s family mansion in Lake Norman. The Lakehouse features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a table tennis room, and an in-ground pool. Along with these are stand-up paddle boards on Lake Norman. The lake is a man-made one with a 500-mile shore.

The sale will be live till April 12, or until the tickets are sold out. Each ticket is $10 and is available on www.thedalejrfoundation.org. The drawing is scheduled for April 29 and the winner will be notified at the time. The prize for the winner comes along with other enticing add-ons.

They will have a meet-and-greet session with Dale Jr. himself and enjoy a tour of the JR Motorsports shop. Tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, $500 in travel expenses, and 8 races in the go-kart circuit at Trackhouse Complex are all just a few on a long list of rewards for the winner.

The honorable purpose of the Vacation at Dale Jr.’s raffle

All the proceeds from the sale of the tickets are to go towards the Dale Jr. Foundation and the multiple charities that it supports. It will be used to fulfill the foundation’s core mission of providing the underprivileged with resources to achieve their goals. The foundation raised over $1.3 million last year toward the same purpose.

Kelley Earnhardt, vice president of the foundation, said according to the organization’s website in the wake of last year’s donations, “This has been a tremendous year of giving. Thanks to the generous donations and hard work of so many special people, The Foundation has been able to support a number of impactful and worthwhile causes.”

A few of the charities that are funded and supported are The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Blessings in a Backpack, and Children’s Hope Alliance. With the foundation kicking off 2024 with an attractive project like the Vacation at Dale Jr., it can expect to beat last year’s numbers and cruise forward toward its goal.