Joey Logano Explains How the NASCAR Next Gen Car’s ‘On Edge’ Nature Is Self-Inflicted by the Drivers

Several drivers wrecked during the Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. But the defending champion Joey Logano stayed safe and put himself in Victory Lane. But how did he manage to stay out of trouble?

He was asked about this during his press conference following the victory celebrations. He had insightful thoughts about what could make a driver’s day go wrong at venues such as Texas.

Logano began his answer by clarifying that accidents are more inspired by the setups of the cars than by the drivers themselves. Some drivers can put their cars more on the edge than others because of their setups. And this could go wrong at times as much as it can go right.

He went on to point out one particular caveat of the intermediate track that poses a challenge to this. “That bump down in 3 and 4? It’s brutal, right?” he asked.

“Everybody’s down on their rear limiters as much as they can be. If you’re a little free and it hits the limiter, you’re gone. There’s no opportunity to save it. You have to think of risk vs reward throughout the race.” Interestingly, Kyle Larson spoke about how the Next Gen has troubles in handling this bump as well.

Logano went on to explain that there are moments in which drivers have to try reaching their maximum limits and others when they have to try and stay within reason. Concluding, he once again stressed that it wasn’t just the driver that fueled accidents but the setups of their cars as well. Sunday was his first victory of the season and has secured himself a playoff spot.

Larson on the bump down in Turns 3 and 4 at Texas

Larson won the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday. He was thoroughly impressed with how the Xfinity Series car handled itself on the track and lauded it over the Next Gen car. Part of his appreciation was how the car took on the bump between Turns 3 and 4.

He said, “I don’t think the Cup cars are able to run as high as the Xfinity cars in (Turns) 3 and 4 because the higher you run over there, there’s that one bigger bump just past the center. And I feel like the Cup cars, the bumps, upset us a lot. That’s why you see people crash over there so often.”

Fortunately, both Larson and Joey Logano were able to overcome this difficulty and finish their races. The Hendrick Motorsports driver completed his day in fourth place after leading 90 laps.