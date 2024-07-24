Jimmie Johnson Lists Lavish Property for $100K Per Month; Here Are the Details

Race fans who have the resources can now live in the same house as seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The 48-year-old is renting out his luxurious property in Aspen, Colorado for $100,000 a month. The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property sports an almost minimalist vibe with its white walls. Slanted-slat ceilings and large windows characterize the bedrooms while the bathrooms boast of a glass shower area and half-tiled walls.

Johnson had purchased the property from actress Lori Loughlin in 2015. What makes the property so special is that it dates back to the 1880s. The architect was Derek Skalko who was awarded the Design Excellence Award from the City of Aspen Historical Preservation Commission for it.

Johnson is currently the owner of Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series. The newest Toyota team hasn’t had the best performance in the competition but has a promising driver in John Hunter Nemechek.

Throughout his illustrious career as a race car driver, the seven-time champion has won the biggest races NASCAR has to offer multiple times. As per reports, he has a net worth of $160 million.

He recently took part in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He could not finish the race unfortunately after a wreck, but was running well. “It was great to be back. Our cars were driving nice all weekend,” he said despite the result as per Motorsports Wire.

The 48-year-old is also a triathlete, taking part in such events quite frequently. Johnson has always been adept in sports since he was in school. “I’ve had an interest in it for a long time. When I was young, I thought, ‘Those athletes are amazing.’ To do all three [sports], I just had a huge respect for what was taking place,” he said.

To live in the same house as this legend of motorsports would be a dream come true for any race fan. Even for those that aren’t, the property looks stunning and would perhaps draw a lot of suitors.