Justin Allgaier Finds Out What Is and Isn’t Allowed in Victory Lane After Nashville Xfinity Victory

After a disappointing weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier redeemed himself by reaching Victory Lane at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. The defending Xfinity Series champion earned a perfect weekend of 61 points by sweeping all the stages, setting the fastest lap, and winning the race. And yet, there was one disappointment at the end of it all.

Allgaier celebrated in Victory Lane by strumming the infamous guitar trophy. But then, when he attempted to squeeze a bottle of Hellmann’s mayonnaise everywhere around him, he got told not to do it. NASCAR wouldn’t allow it. He expressed his surprise at this rule a short while later when speaking to the media.

He said, “I thought it would be fun to absolutely go ham with that thing. I got told that it was not doable. I didn’t know that there was a line of what you could spray in Victory Lane. I think we found the line. Whatever that is, I think we found it.

The JR Motorsports driver did admit that it was perhaps for the best. He said, “Although, if I had got mayo on the guitar, I probably would have been really sad. Maybe it’s a good thing they didn’t let me spray it.”

Mayo or not, the importance of his victory still stands tall. After winning the first two stages, Allgaier was met with an aggressive restart with 47 laps to go.

He lined up behind Brandon Jones and restarted third, with his teammate Connor Zilisch on the front row alongside Jones. Jones was on older tires and Allgaier made use of it. He moved to the lead into Turn 1 and secured it exiting Turn 2.

How Allgaier disappointed his team at Charlotte

The 38-year-old had been in a great position to win the race at Charlotte last weekend. But he made the wrong choice of not pitting late in the race and it cost him everything. All his competitors in the lead had decided to pit and this put him at a severe disadvantage. Ultimately, he rolled to a fourth-place finish that was largely underwhelming.

This was all the more reason for him to celebrate the Nashville victory. He said to his crew on the radio, “I failed you all last week, I need to redeem myself this week.”

He also gave them a shoutout when asked if the win was due to the man or the machine. Allgaier is now tied with Austin Hill for the number of wins in the 2025 season.