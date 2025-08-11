With Playoff Berth Secured, Connor Zilisch Awaits Sponsor Call On NASCAR Regular-Season Return

Connor Zilisch’s victory lane injury at Watkins Glen on Saturday has left NASCAR insiders and fans questioning whether he will be able to return and run the remaining three races of the regular season in the Xfinity Series.

With Zilisch sitting atop the standings, winning six races so far of 22 starts, his recovery over the next two weeks could be crucial to securing the regular season championship. While doctors will soon provide a clearer timeline for his broken collarbone, the 19-year-old may also face pressure from sponsors to compete in the closing stretch.

Asked whether he anticipates such pressure, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said, “I think it’s a discussion that we all have to have. We haven’t really talked about much, obviously, since yesterday, but in the little bit that we’ve discussed in some of the quiet moments over the last 24 hours, it’s going to have to be a group decision.”

“It’s going to have to be sponsors, Chevrolet, the team, taking care of his development, taking care of him as a human and as an athlete, and then keeping his motivations high and making sure he knows he’s got a group of people behind him that are supportive of him,” he further explained.

Marks, confident in Zilisch’s skill and hunger for the title, acknowledged that the young driver is already targeting the championship. He also emphasized that Zilisch is a critical long-term asset for the organization.

He assured fans that any decision would prioritize protecting Zilisch’s future rather than risking it for a short-term gain. The team, driver, and sponsors have yet to meet and determine the best course of action for both his recovery and the sport.

Zilisch currently leads the Xfinity standings for JR Motorsports and is almost set for a planned but unannounced move to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing in 2026. He was to start 25th in Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen as a fourth Trackhouse entry, but is now turning his attention to healing after being released from the hospital.

The injury came just moments after his sixth Xfinity win of the season, when a misstep in his post-race celebration sent him to the ground. While climbing out with one foot on the driver’s window sill and the other on the roof, he slipped on the wet surface, his foot catching in the window net, and crashed hard onto the pavement.