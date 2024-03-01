Kevin Harvick Reveals Biggest Difference Between Coaching Son and Daughter

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick is now a part of the FOX Sports broadcast booth alongside NASCAR veterans like Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. However, that’s not his only job. Of all the jobs, the most challenging one is to train his daughter, Piper. And it’s because guiding his daughter to drive her new Go-kart is nothing like training his son, Keelan.

So how is it different? Well, according to the veteran racer, “Different” is an understatement. The exchange between Harvick and Keelan is quite bold and straightforward; there is no place for tears and weakness. It’s like a man-to-man altercation. But with Piper, things aren’t that easy. Girls can be sensitive at times and obviously, Harvick agreed. Even at 48, he said, he’s still learning to put up with his 7-year-old daughter.

Harvick recalled Piper’s latest Go-kart race and admitted how difficult it was for him to deal with his little princess. “So we go up there, she said, ‘Dad. I don’t need any advice. I don’t need you to tell me anything today. I want to have fun. Billy is my crew chief and I prefer that he tell me everything that I need to do and not you.'” said Harvick. “So we go out there the first practice and it’s in the rain, she does fine. We come in, we talk about everything and I’m talking and she’s like… mean-mugging me and I’m like man, she’s serious, (she’s) not talking to me.”

So far, so good. But Dad wanted to take things up a notch with his daughter. Harvick continued, “She came in and I started telling her that she was doing this wrong and this didn’t go right and you need to listen and by the time we got back to the garage, she was like frustrated and crying and I’m like, oh no! So I just sat in the corner the rest of the data and I didn’t even really get wound up.”

Kevin Harvick Inc. reveals plans to return to full-time competition in 2024

KHI will compete in several Super Late Model and Late Model Stock events throughout 2024. Piloting the #29 Mobil1 Toyota Camry, Brent Crews will compete in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock championship. Crews have been a former Trans Am Series TA2 champion. In 2023, he also emerged victorious in the ARCA Menards Series event at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

“With KHI Management representing drivers with all levels of experience, it felt like a good opportunity to jump back into full-time competition,” said the Stewart-Haas legend. “We love to compete and it brings all aspects of our businesses together on the track.”

Besides the number 29 machine, KHI will also house a #62 Late Model Stock entry, with the ride being shared by Stewart-Haas Racing Cup driver Josh Berry, Truck Series driver Layne Riggs, champion of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East William Sawalich, and 18-year-old Landen Lewis. KHI also plans to run select Super Late Model races throughout the season.