Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Coming Back to Chicago for a Long Time: “I’d Change Everything All the Time”

In the last few years, NASCAR has really been more dynamic than ever with it’s schedule and the type of racetracks the series races on. But as is the case with most things in life, there’s still room for improvement. And when it comes to what Kevin Harvick thinks of this subject, the ever-evolving and dynamic schedule, he has some pretty interesting advice.

Advertisement

The Stewart Haas Racing driver was asked ahead of the Chicago Street race about his thoughts on the current schedule. Another question given to Harvick was how he would move things around to balance the huge variety of tracks on the schedule. And his response was quite radical, but somewhat sensible.

Kevin Harvick claims there’s a lot of room for flexibility in the schedule

Considering how the number of road courses on the schedule is going up along with short tracks and “that side of the world,” Harvick claimed there’s a lot of room to be flexible with “the hot ticket.”

Advertisement

“I think that’s the most important thing, the hot ticket. It’s what is going to put the most butts in the grandstands and the most eyeballs on TVs. So, if it’s short tracks or street courses, we need to migrate to a few more of those,” he described. “There is still a lot of room for Canada, Mexico, and there are a lot of things in North America to move to that we’ve been at before.”

Harvick added there’s a lot of room to move racetracks around, especially the ones that have two slots on the schedule but don’t necessarily produce good crowds, the ones that can only be considered “good ‘one’ racetracks.”

As for what he would change, especially with NASCAR being in Chicago, Harvick made a bold claim.

Harvick makes a bold suggestion for the NASCAR schedule

“I’d change everything all the time,” Harvick said. He claimed, if it was up to him, he would not come back to Chicago for quite some time. “I’d say, ‘I’ll see you guys again in about five years.’ You can be excited about it for the next four, then we’ll be back through the rotation,” Harvick described.

Advertisement

“I’d rotate the championship race, the playoff races and create some sort of system that made sure there were enough road courses, short tracks and everything in the last 10. I’d move them all.”

Having said that, the #4 driver did add he would mark traditional races such as the Daytona 500, the Southern 500, and such as untouchable. But everything else apart from those would be “free game.”

Harvick insisted that he’d make sure racetracks and markets are held accountable for the crowd turnout. And if it isn’t going the way it should, he would simply move them around.