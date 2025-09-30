How Ryan Blaney and Wife Gianna Are Preparing for Parenthood Ahead of the Due Date of Their Baby

Ryan Blaney recently shared an update on his wife Gianna Tulio’s pregnancy, noting how she is now savoring the journey after battling through a rough start. Back in July, on the Believe in Good podcast, Gianna revealed that she faced severe complications requiring weekly IV treatments to manage her symptoms.

“I can’t keep down my prenatals, so I have to get all my vitamins through an IV bag,” Gianna said, laying bare the toll the pregnancy took. She also credited acupuncture for aiding her conception, leaning on Eastern medicine when the road seemed uphill.

Now, with the storm behind them, Blaney explained that Gianna has finally turned a corner. The #12 Team Penske driver said, “Seeing like Gianna just go through it and like struggled really hard in the beginning, like being super sick for a long time and then like and hated it, right?”

“Like this sucks. Like, I literally am sick all day, every day for months. And now, the last couple months, she’s gotten over that. And it’s gotten to a point where she’s really enjoying it now,” he added.

Blaney added that his wife is embracing the changes, cherishing the feeling of their child growing, and is no longer weighed down by illness.

For Blaney, though, nothing has matched the thrill of ultrasounds. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked him to name the most “bada**” moment so far, the 2023 NASCAR Cup champion didn’t hesitate.

“Going to an ultrasound is pretty cool. We probably go get an ultrasound once a month just to see in person the growth, and like for sure seeing that every month you’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ I mean, and we’re right at like two months out right now, so he’s pretty big. He’s the size of a piglet.”

Dale Jr. pressed further, asking about the baby’s kicks, which he considered a highlight of fatherhood. Blaney admitted he hasn’t seen the movement through the belly yet, but smiled, “Yeah, I can feel it.” Beyond that, Blaney confessed that setting up his son’s room has been another source of excitement.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2024, timed the pregnancy to align with NASCAR’s offseason, a decision that eased Blaney’s schedule as he pursues another Cup run. With support from close friends like Bubba Wallace, Ryan and Gianna Blaney are eagerly preparing for the arrival of their first child, ready to turn the page on a brand-new chapter.