Kim Burton: The “Unreal” Feelings of Watching Husband Jeff Burton and Son Harrison Burton Win in NASCAR

Jeff Burton’s climb through NASCAR’s national ranks unfolded methodically, one rung at a time, from the Truck Series to the Nationwide Series and eventually the Cup Series, where he built both recognition and longevity at stock car racing’s highest level. While his professional career demanded constant adaptation, his personal life followed a steadier rhythm. Throughout that journey, Burton was never alone.

His wife, Kim Burton, stood beside him from the very beginning, long before trophies, headlines, or packed grandstands entered the picture. The two began dating when Kim was just 14, growing up together and navigating each stage of life side by side. That shared foundation carried them through the uncertainty of racing, the challenges of travel, and the pressure of competing on national stages. Today, that journey includes their 25-year-old son, Harrison, who has followed a similar racing path.

Harrison reached the Cup Series level and is currently competing again in the Xfinity Series, continuing the family’s presence across NASCAR’s divisions. For Kim, watching both her husband, Jeff, and her son, Harrison, reach victory lane at NASCAR’s top levels brought emotions she says are difficult to articulate.

During a recent appearance on Samantha Busch’s Certified Oversharer podcast, she reflected on those moments.

“The very first cup race Jeff won was unreal. I can’t even describe it because I don’t think that you ever think it’s gonna happen. You know what I mean? It’s so hard. And then when it does, it’s just like, oh my gosh, this is surreal. And then the exact same feeling almost even more for Harrison, when he won that Daytona Cup race.”

Those experiences carried a special significance because Kim understood the risks that came with the sport. She described being atop the pit box, celebrating with emotion, fully aware of the danger her husband and son accepted every time they climbed into a race car.

“I on the top of the pit box screaming and jumping and you’re just so happy for them. You know all that they put in the danger they’ve lived through. And finally it’s something amazing happened and Harrison had three really bad years in cup not really bad but they were hard… he didn’t have the success that we thought he could or he thought he could.”

Kim acknowledged that racing outcomes depend on countless variables and rarely boil down to a single factor. And that’s why Harrison’s win resonated deeply. When he captured the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, the moment felt unreal to her. That win strengthened a belief she had long held, that Harrison could rise to the occasion when it mattered most. As she put it, “It was just unreal.”

Beyond race wins, Kim has often spoken about what sustains their family dynamic. She emphasizes compromise and a genuine desire to see one another succeed as pillars of their relationship. While Kim pursues her own passions, including competitive horseback riding, Jeff has consistently supported her ambitions with the same enthusiasm she shows for his career.