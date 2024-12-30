“Something Happened to Them That Didn’t Happen to Me”: A Look Back at Terry Labonte’s First NASCAR Win at ‘The Lady in Black’

There are almost always incredible stories about how the best icons of NASCAR got their first win in the Cup Series. One of the most interesting of them is that of the two-time champion Terry Labonte. Labonte’s first win came in the 1980 Southern 500, roughly two years after he finished fourth on the track in his first-ever Cup Series start.

Labonte started the Crown Jewel race in 10th place and did not look set to win until the last two laps. Dale Earnhardt, David Pearson, and the other Titans were the dominant drivers that the Lady in Black was courting that day. However, something completely unusual happened in the final moments. Pearson smacked the wall of Turn 2 and Earnhardt crashed out of the blue.

Third-running Benny Parsons slid down the track, taking himself out of contention. This led to a battle between Pearson, who’d managed to keep his car in control, and 23-year-old Labonte. Whichever driver reached the start/finish line when the white/yellow flags flew would get to race to the checkered flag and win.

Terry Labonte’s first career victory came in dramatic fashion.@TooToughToTame | 1980 pic.twitter.com/L7he7eagMl — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) December 28, 2024

Labonte made a pass on Pearson in the last seconds to reach the flags and cruised ahead to victory lane. The margin between the two cars was mere inches when taking the white flag. “I didn’t run through any oil or water or anything,” Labonte said of the reason for the anomaly that his competitors faced. “Obviously, something happened to them that didn’t happen to me.”

The 1978 Darlington race that put Terry Labonte on the map

How many rookies today are capable of competing with the best in the sport right out of the gate? That’s right. None. But when Labonte made his first Cup Series appearance at Darlington in 1978, he finished in fourth place. The only ones who did better than him were Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, and Darrell Waltrip. Not bad company to be with.

He fondly remembers how tired he had been racing at the track that day. He said many years later, “I wasn’t smart enough to look at the scoreboard to see what my car number up there. But I kept looking up there to see how many laps were left because I thought ‘This is the longest race I’ve ever run in my life’.”

It cannot be attributed to any other factor than luck and fate that Darlington is where he scored his final Cup Series win as well. It came in the 2003 Southern 500, of all fixtures. The icon jokingly admitted that he would have retired right after that race had he known it would be the last time he won. He eventually did call it quits in 2014.

The Lady in Black has had many lovers over the years. But she had chemistry with few as she did with Labonte. In the 54 dates that they went on together, Labonte reached top-10 20 times, top-5 11 times, and victory lane twice.