Kyle Busch clearly in the wrong for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. incident at NASCAR All-Star Race: Kyle Petty

One of the highlights from the NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punching the daylights out of Kyle Busch. Usually, the attacker gets most of the criticism from fans and insiders but on this occasion, that was not the case. At least according to Kyle Petty, it was the 2X Cup Series champion in the wrong on this occasion and his decision to wreck Stenhouse was uncalled for.

“I think that Kyle Busch, and he didn’t have the hindsight, didn’t have the opportunity in the one and a half laps that he run to watch the replay of the video when he was in the wrong and Ricky Stenhouse was in the right. You could have put two fans in the middle of the racetrack between Ricky Stenhouse and Kyle Busch and he still runs into the wall,” Petty said.

That’s the point Stenhouse was making as well before losing his patience with Rowdy. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver could be heard in the altercation video claiming that he did not touch Kyle Busch. The former Cup Series champion denied and his jaw paid the price for not owning up to his mistake.

Stenhouse said that it was pent-up frustration that caused him to lose his temper but as per Kyle Petty, it was Busch who gave into the frustration first.

Kyle Petty speculates the reason behind Kyle Busch’s violent on-track antics

Kyle Busch is considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all time and when you’re that good, you expect to run at the front of the field. That has not happened for Rowdy in well over a year. Petty believes that the frustrations from these repeated underwhelming performances finally got the better of the two-time Cup Series champion and he just let it go on Sunday.

“This is frustration. Remember when Kyle Busch used to run up front? No I can’t remember it either because it’s been about a year and a half and I think it’s the frustration come out,” the former Cup Series driver said. Regardless of what it may be, the story between these two is only just getting started this season.