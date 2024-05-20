Kyle Busch-Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fight: What was exactly said during brawl after All-Star race?

It’s not uncommon to see fights break out at NASCAR races and the most recent one broke out at the North Wilkesboro Speedway during the All Star race. Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a fistfight that became the talk of the weekend. The two racers could be seen interacting before engaging each other physically. Meanwhile, veteran journalist Jeff Gluck recently revealed exactly what those two said to each other during the altercation and it’s as intriguing as it gets.

Advertisement

Stenhouse believed that he did not make contact with Rowdy the first time on lap 1. “Coming off of 2. You wrecked my ass off of 2,” said Busch. “You hit the fence yourself. I didn’t touch you,” the JTG Daugherty Racing driver replied. The two exchanged a few more words before the driver of the #47 took action and things got really ugly. Rowdy even took swings at Stenhouse’s father, to which his son said, “Dad! Dad! Can you get my dad?”



From videos of @Jordan_Bianchi @bobpockrass @DaveyCenter @Toby_Christie, here is the best transcript I can come up with. If anyone sees a video of the missing end part, lemme know. Ricky: "What was that?"

Kyle: (Can't hear)

Ricky: "Where?"

Kyle: "Coming off of 2. You wrecked my… — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 20, 2024

As far as Stenhouse is concerned, his actions were the result of years of pent-up frustration with the Richard Childress Racing driver. They have never shared the best relationship and it all boiled over at North Wilkesboro on Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reveals his frustration with Rowdy “running his mouth”

Speaking to the media after the altercation, the driver of the #47 car revealed how Rowdy had been badmouthing him over a wreck earlier in their careers. “I wrecked him one time at Daytona and he’s been kind of bad-mouthing me ever since,” the JTG Daugherty Racing driver said.

He added, “When I was talking to him he kept saying that I wrecked him so yeah definitely built-up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to and I understand that.”

This feud will certainly boil over into the NASCAR Cup Series this season and it will be interesting to see how they race each other at the Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend.