Kyle Busch Takes Much-Needed Vacation With Wife Before 2024 NASCAR Grind

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

With the new season of the NASCAR Cup Series just around the corner, every driver on the grid is finding their respective ways to recharge and re-energize. On that note, Richard Childress Racing sensation Kyle Busch chose to make a trip to the French-speaking Caribbean islands of Saint Barthélemy, better known as St. Barts.

And for the two-time Cup Series champ, perhaps no trip would be complete without his wife and the love of his life, Samantha Busch. In a recent Instagram post, the 38-year-old, Nevada native shared a romantic selfie with his wife in his arms and captioned it: “Some much needed time off with this one by my side before the crazy of the season starts.”

Needless to say, that one photo was enough for the fans to have their heartwarming moment. Someone said, “Y’all make a great lookin couple!”

While Cheddar’s Kitchen, the official sponsor for the #8 Chevy commented, “Sweeter than honey butter.”

Another Rowdy supporter wrote, “Enjoy I see the 2024 champion getting rested up”

“Geez. Livin the dream,” said another.

A longtime fan typed, “Your a** better be ready for next season Kyle . Your my favorite driver I want great things for you . Take some rest and get ready cause it’s right around the corner!”

After a bittersweet season with a new team, Kyle Busch gears up for a better one

The 2022 campaign, or better to say Busch’s last season with Joe Gibbs Racing, was filled with uncertainties and seven DNFs (his highest since his rookie season in 2005). However, this year, it wasn’t that bitter for Rowdy with victories at Fontana, Talladega, and Gateway. But unfortunately, the playoff rumble wasn’t a smooth ride for him.

“I really thought that the round of 8 would be achievable,” he said in an interview. “I’m really disappointed with how Texas went down and how Talladega went down to where we don’t have any points to fall back on.”

Nevertheless, the veteran racer is pumped up for the 2024 NASCAR schedule. His eyes are fixated on three racetracks in round 1 of the upcoming season schedule; Atlanta Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen, and Bristol Motor Speedway. “There’s a lot going on there,” he admitted. “Atlanta, kind of a crap shoot speedway race but Watkins Glen…we run fairly well at the road courses and Bristol this year was a struggle, but it’s my favorite track so, should be fun.”

Rowdy seems to have a special liking for this year’s inaugural race at IOWA too. He explained that as the enthusiastic fans from the mid-west are going to show up; it is going to be a good race. He also mentioned that he loved the fact that NASCAR kept the regular seasonal finale at Darlington on Labor Day. All things considered, any Busch fan would expect the driver to come back stronger than ever with the exhibition season opener race at The Coliseum on February 5.