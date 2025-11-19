Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Chase Elliott Can Outshine Kyle Larson to Become Hendrick’s Main Man Again

There used to be a time when Chase Elliott was considered the top gun in Rick Hendrick’s Cup Series stable. That situation has largely changed over the past three seasons, and that stature is now held by the 2025 champion, Kyle Larson. As Elliott continues his attempts to regain his throne, popular NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his relentless confidence in the No. 9 driver.

He said in a recent episode of his podcast, “Chase Elliott is a champion, and before Larson, he was the guy at Hendrick. I’m still holding out. You know, I hope that he gets himself back to the top. They got some work done in that regard this year. I saw some consistency and performance in that team that I think they’ve been looking for.”

With two wins, 11 top-5s, and 19 top-10s this year, Elliott had a consistent season in 2025. His stability throughout the year is what has impressed Junior the most and led him to believe that the driver would greatly benefit from the potential playoff format change that is coming up. He continued, “I think that the format change could really help that team. No matter whether it’s 3-3-4 or just straight 10, it’s all the same to me.”

“I think that, you know, Chase is definitely a guy that you could look at as somebody who could put together the 10 races needed to be right in the mix going into Homestead,” added Junior. For the 2026 season, NASCAR is moving away from Phoenix Raceway as its title decider and is heading to Homestead-Miami, which will host the final race. Could Elliott race for the title at the 1.5-mile South Florida track? It remains to be seen.

Elliott doesn’t think he had a great season in 2025

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native finished eighth in the points standings at the end of the year. But the fact that he scored the fourth-most points from Daytona to Phoenix shows the kind of consistent season he had. The only point of concern is that Elliott hasn’t brought home enough wins to justify the high standard that he has set for himself.

He said during a press conference for his most popular driver award, “I think for us, it was okay at times, and really solid at times, but it just wasn’t great. We’ve had some high spots here or there, but certainly not as consistently doing that as what we would like.”

Regardless of anything else, it cannot be denied that the No. 9 crew at HMS has been improving year-on-year, despite their driver’s vocal struggles in adapting to the Next Gen car. Should his upward trend continue, Elliott would be a serious contender for the championship in 2026.