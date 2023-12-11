Kyle Busch to Pass NASCAR Greats Jimmie Johnson and Rusty Wallace in Milestone 2024 Season

Apr 15, 2023; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) talks with the media before practice and qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season was a bumpy ride for Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch. In 2024 he is all set to inscribe his name next to the likes of 7X Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and legend Rusty Wallace.

Busch entered the race at the Charlotte ROVAL in a must-win situation to make the playoffs but despite climbing up as high as the lead in the final stage, he fell short of grabbing the win and got ousted from the rumble. Nevertheless, here is how he can pass the NASCAR vets in a 2024 milestone achievement.

If Rowdy buckles himself up for all 36 races of the season, it wouldn’t be long till he catches Jimmie Johnson who has 689 NASCAR Cup Series starts, followed by Jeff Burton (695), Matt Kenseth (697), Buddy Baker (700) and Rusty Wallace (706).

If all goes according to plan, Kyle Busch is expected to make his 700th start at Indiana on July 21. Busch is not the only Cup driver who will hit milestones during the upcoming Cup season.

Other drivers who are expected to hit milestones next year

Of the several Cup drivers that will acquire milestones in 2024, three will reach the 100th Cup Series start mark during the 2024 Cup season.

Hendrick Motorsports bagged its 300th win through William Byron this year at Texas Motor Speedway. In 2024, Byron will hit the 250-start mark at Homestead-Miami in October. For his teammate Chase Elliott, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will mark his 300th Cup start.

RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski enters the 2024 season with 521 starts. He will hit 550 starts at Bristol in September. Chris Buescher won three races last season and will make his 300th start in the spring race at Richmond.

RFK Racing’s fellow Ford team, Team Penske’s Joey Logano enters the 2024 season with 543 starts. In the same race where Buescher will hit 300, Logano will hit 550 starts, equalling Brad Keselowski.

For 23XI Racing duo Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, 2024 will bring their 150th and 250th starts in the spring race at Phoenix and the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, respectively.