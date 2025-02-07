Kyle Busch to End NASCAR Career at Richard Childress Racing? Teammate Austin Dillon Makes Telling Claim

The driver of the #3 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon, seems to have an insight into teammate Kyle Busch’s life that many fans of the sport have been missing for so long. Ever since his switch to RCR, Busch has been on a dry spell, with last year’s performance coming in as the most notable shock in the two-time champion’s career.

With no wins to his name in 2024, last year was the first time the Las Vegas native has gone without a trip to victory lane since his full-time debut in the sport. As a result, fans were left wondering if Busch has been contemplating hanging up his helmet for good. While the #8 Chevy driver did not speak on the topic himself, teammate Dillon gave fans some much-needed insight.

“I think Kyle is learning a lot since the couple of years he’s been with us. I think he’s a happier person, personally. He obviously is the same when it comes to hating to run bad or not up to his standard and his standard is as high as it gets. He’s a champion of our sport,” said Dillon, touching on what Busch expects of his team.

“For us at RCR, we just have to put maximum effort in every week to deliver the best product, and that’s the best we can do. Try and give maximum effort every weekend, put him in the best position we can, and we’ll see where all the chips fall at the end. But I think he’s enjoyed his time at RCR and wants to be at this organization to the end, I hope,” Dillon added, hinting at how Busch, who Dillon thinks is in a happier place mentally at his grandfather’s team, is more likely to stay than leave.

While nobody can predict what the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver has in store for his NASCAR future, an increase in performance at his current team would certainly make the decision significantly easier.

Richard Childress on Busch’s evolution

Team owner Richard Childress recently also opened up about how Kyle Busch has evolved not only as a human but also as a driver after coming to RCR. Speaking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, the NASCAR veteran elaborated:

“Once he’s got Brexton, his son, racing and sees the young things he wants him to do better; he wants him to have a different style… He wants him to win and he is a winner, he’s a good little driver… I think that those things mature you… Life changes all of us and age changes all of us,” insinuates Childress.

This change in attitude from Busch is evident in his demeanor on track. The old Rowdy would have let everyone know of his struggles at the team and would have thrown his crew under the bus in search of more performance.

However, as he has matured, Busch has realized the need to avoid such outbursts, which is also partly the reason he is suddenly adored by the fandom. Now, the only thing that remains is him getting back to winning ways.