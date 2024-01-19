Kyle Larson Claims “NASCAR’s in a Great Spot”, Shoots Down Negative Opinion Around the Sport

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, fields questions from the media during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 16, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2022 Daytona 500 Media Day Icon220216103063

Too much negativity surrounding NASCAR? That’s the opinion Kyle Larson has. And not only that, he has a response to the overly negative critics. Amid the seemingly constant criticism of the governing body, be it on the schedule, the racecar, decisions around the rules, and so much more, the Hendrick Motorsports driver came to NASCAR’s rescue as the #5 driver emphasized on his approval for the direction the sport is going in right now during an interview with former driver Kenny Wallace.

Advertisement

Larson called out the “negative people”, who throw shade on the state of the sport today. Because in his opinion, “NASCAR’s in a great spot.”

He elaborated, “They’re really thinking outside the box. I think for so long NASCAR just did the same thing year after year. They’re trying to shake up the schedule which I love. Even the Next Gen stuff is kind of a different business idea for sport, team-owners, and all that.”

Advertisement

The 2021 Cup Series champion claimed NASCAR is “much more forward-thinking” today than they used to be. “I feel like teams, drivers, the organization of NASCAR are working together than they ever have and that only means good things,” he added.

What Kyle Larson thinks of NASCAR amid dipping audience numbers

It’s no secret that in the last few years, NASCAR has seen a big dip in ratings as well as the viewership, be it on the racetracks or the networks. In fact, many critics of the sport co-relate the loss of viewership a direct consequence of the ‘radical decisions’ by NASCAR.

However, Kyle Larson believes that not only is this the case across the board for most of the sports, but NASCAR is actually doing much better compared to the rest. “Every sport maybe besides NFL, is seeing a dip in audience whether it be at the sporting event or on TV, and that’s just the way life is right now,” he said.

“I do feel like NASCAR is holding their own much stronger than other sports.”

Advertisement

Larson emphasized on his approval of NASCAR’s ways, claiming they’re doing “a great job”, and he’s proud to represent them on the racetrack.