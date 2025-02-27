Kyle Larson’s Honest Admission of How NASCAR ‘Rival’ Christopher Bell ‘Killed His Ego’ in the Past

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell added yet another chapter to the story of their rivalry last Sunday in Atlanta. Following a close battle in the final lap, Bell reached Victory Lane, and Larson ended up third. Appearing on the Stacking Pennies podcast this week, Larson spoke about their competition with each other and made a humbling admission.

Both drivers are known for their success on dirt tracks. It is this talent that they took to NASCAR and became superstars. There was a time around 2012 when Larson faced stiff competition from Bell on this platform. He narrated, “I ran for Keith and Pete with the TRD program at KKM full-time in 2011. A lot in 2012.”

“And then, he [Bell] came in in the middle of 2012 or 2013. That’s when he started kicking my ass all the time, which really killed my ego for a long time because we were on the same equipment, and he was just winning everything. I’m running second to him every night, every year, at the Chili Bowl.” He continued to state that he hated getting beat by Bell.

Standing next to him on the podium was something Larson loathed. Unfortunately, that’s what he has had to do this year as well already. But the feelings from back then don’t exist any longer. He said that he doesn’t get that uncomfortable when getting beat and noted that he holds a lot of respect for him now.

Bell spoke about the dynamic between them earlier this month and shared a similar view. He said that they both love defeating each other on the race track and that it all comes down to mutual respect. He went a step ahead and pointed out, “He’s the best race car driver of probably all time, and anytime you get to beat him is a big deal.”

What makes their rivalry great is that neither of them makes dirty moves to get ahead of the other. When they compete against each other, it’s all about racing and the fans are sure to be in for a great spectacle. Crew Chief Cliff Daniels’ words sum up the outcome of their competitiveness.

He said, “I know that those two are going to push each other in a great way competitively, dirt, pavement, whatever they drive. It’s fun to watch those two battle.” The Cup Series next heads to the Circuit of the Americas. Both drivers own multiple victories on road courses. With Phoenix and Las Vegas on the cards next, they could soon separate themselves from the rest of their competitors.