Kyle Larson Credits Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hopes to Have a Larger Impact on Local Racing Community

It was recently announced that Kyle Larson will be participating in a CARS Tour race at the Caraway Speedway with Dale Earnhardt Jr’s JR Motorsports team. He’ll take the wheel of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevy, in the 125-lap main event. A prominent figure on the local racing circuit, Larson has made his mark across various racing formats outside the Cup Series. As a testament to his diverse racing portfolio, the 2021 Cup Series champion is set to make his appearance in the CARS Tour.

Advertisement

Larson spoke on a Flo Racing podcast where he explained how he decided it was time for him to race in the late model in this particular series. More importantly, he expressed how his presence would have a larger impact on the local racing scene.

Kyle Larson explains his reason to race in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s racing series



Ahead of his debut at North Carolina’s Caraway Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver explained why he jumped in on the opportunity to run in the Cars Tour.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FloRacing/status/1672319863405027341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While speaking on FloRacing’s High Limit Room podcast, Larson stated, “Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) actually approached me about it during the All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro, I thought it would be fun.”

He added, “I think I’ve run a Late Model Stock one other time at Denny’s Short Track Showdown at Richmond. I obviously like racing on the local level,” said Larson. “I feel like I can have an impact on crowds at the facility and viewership on FloRacing.”

“I hope I can go there and have fun and put on a good show for the fans and compete with all drivers that I haven’t raced with before. I’m looking forward to it.”



How has Kyle Larson been doing in the Cup Series and will that help his run in the CARS Tour?



Larson has had a good season, with two race wins, and has led a total of 588 laps in the 16 races so far. Furthermore, considering that Larson has often displayed his top form in other racing classes as well, the probability is always high that he would fare well in the CARS Tour race.

Advertisement

Still, he will have considerable talent racing alongside him, drivers who have worked on their mastery of late-model cars. Taking all of this into account, local fans would surely enjoy watching Larson battle it out on track.