Kyle Larson Fuels Major Dale Jr. Speculation With Simple Reply to NASCAR Fan Theory

Such is still the fan-following and pull of Dale Earnhardt Jr. on NASCAR fans that whenever there’s any slight indication or confirmation of him running a race, it creates a big sensation among the fans. This was once again the case when Kyle Larson chose to respond to a fan’s theory on a cryptic Hendrick Motorsports post.

HMS recently posted a video in which a suited-up driver walks towards the camera, fixes his shoe, and reveals his racing gloves, which happen to be the skeleton ones synonymous with Earnhardt Jr. “Something’s coming. Tomorrow. 9 a.m. ET. Dale Jr. Download,” HMS wrote.

Replying to this with a theory was a fan who wrote, “what if dale jr is replacing kyle larson at north wilkesboro while kyle qualifies for the indy 500?”

And responding to this fan’s theory was none other than Kyle Larson, whose response, even though very brief and simple, led to a lot of speculation among the fans who wondered if Earnhardt might actually be running for HMS once again. “,” Larson wrote.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t done with racing just yet

Ever since his retirement from NASCAR as a full-time driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has returned to the sport in one-off appearances in the Xfinity Series. Of course, these appearances from Junior would also one day come to an end, but that end isn’t very near as he suggested last year. At least when it comes to racing which may not particularly be in NASCAR.

“I could see myself running that car long into my 50s if I wanted to because I wouldn’t care as much about how competitive I am,” Earnhardt said of running in the Late Model Stock car.

Speaking about his future in NASCAR, Earnhardt said that he would only want to race in “the second highest level of NASCAR” as long as he believes he can do it well and feels like he belongs there in a competitive sense. Having said that, he emphasized that while he likes running “one here and one there”, he wouldn’t be doing that until he’s 60 years old.

But for now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed he feels young.