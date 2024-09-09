How Alex Bowman Is Successfully Squashing Rumors Surrounding His NASCAR Future

It has been a tough few years for Alex Bowman but he was finally able to win a race and make it into the playoffs this year. However, rather than focussing on the races ahead, people seemed to have more interest in the #48 driver’s contract situation. Rumors have been doing the rounds that Hendrick Motorsports might replace him. However, the 31-year-old is not letting any of that get to his head as he displayed a solid drive in Atlanta.

The #48 car finished P5 in the race, ahead of every other HMS car. Ever since he won at Chicago, Bowman has been running consistently well and could go a long way into the playoffs. Even if there was any weight in the rumors, the team would have to think twice about replacing him with performances like these. He knows that he has a contract until the end of the 2026 season and that there have been no discussions of changing anything about that.

“My contract is through the end of 2026, and all I can tell you is what my bosses have told me and that’s that there are no plans to change anything. Rumors are just rumors,” he said in a media interaction. “I don’t have a reason to believe anything other than that. There’s no ‘Oh, you need to do this to keep your job.’ It’s absolutely not [the case]. Everything is fine.”

The HMS star came into this race in 12th place on the table and will go to Watkins Glen sixth in the standings and 27 points ahead of the round of 12 cutline. Keeping this form up and improving on it will be key if the #48 driver wants to become a Cup Series champion this year.

Bowman is not satisfied with the P5 finish in Atlanta

Despite a good points finish, Bowman was not entirely satisfied. The #48 car seemed rapid all day long and was quick enough to challenge for the win. Unfortunately, that did not happen and the driver only had himself to blame for his result. A win would have put the HMS star directly into the next round but now, he will have to do well on a road course and a short track.

“Definitely this time of the year, that stuff is really important, but just felt like we had a car that was capable of going for the win and didn’t give myself the best shot to do that. Frustrated with that, but yeah, really good points day,” he added.

He might dispel the rumors of him leaving HMS at the moment but things remain uncertain. Bowman holds his future in his hands at the moment and it will be crucial for him to have a good playoff run. It has been far too long since he was in the mix for a championship win.