Kyle Larson Justifies Midweek Money Series Amid Expansion Outside NASCAR

Every season of the NASCAR Cup Series is a grind in itself. The drivers and their teams travel continuously, staying away from their families, putting up so much on the line as they sit behind the wheels of the stock car.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the drivers need to race just on the weekends. It’s perhaps beneficial for them to be able to do something else that would aid them in earning money throughout the rest of the week. And this is where Kyle Larson and his brother-in-law Brad Sweet’s Midweek series comes into the conversation.

Inspired by the hugely successful mid-week Dirt Late Model Night in America on FloRacing, the High Limit Sprint Car Series is a series of 12-midweek Sprint Car races.

Two of the events will hold prize money of $50,000 on winning the races and a whopping $140,000 overall. The other 10 races flaunt $ 23,000 to win and an $80,000 overall purse. Winning the championship will get the champion a total of $120,000.

Kyle Larson revealed the importance of the Midweek Series

Kyle Larson revealed why the Midweek Sprint car series was such a hit. He said, “It’s tough when teams are going from racetrack to racetrack but then have 4 days off, paying for all those hotel costs, and all that.”

“Having a Midweek event in between that helps them earn money and give their team members something to go to race and try to make a little bit easier to go up and down the road,” he explained. “And the crowd was great in all the Midweek shows last year and I imagined the show would be even bigger this year.”

According to Brad Sweet, the biggest perk of this series is the money. “The pay-per-view element is a big part of this, not having support classes and getting fans home early and making sure they have a good time. We’re going to be a front gate supported promotion,” said Sweet.

For Larson, the grandstand packed with supportive fans makes it all worth it. Larson said, “It’s really rewarding. I love seeing the grandstands packed at all these tracks I went to as a kid and seeing the long lines at my trailer every night.”

“The pictures and selfies. It makes me feel like I’m really making a difference in growing Sprint Car racing. I do feel like that’s part of my legacy and it’s something that I want to build up while I’m doing this,” he concluded.