“Too Many Women in the House”: Denny Hamlin’s Hilarious Admission as JGR Veteran Looks Forward to Third Child With Jordan Fish

Feb 21, 2016; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) poses with the Harley J. Earl Trophy with his girls Jordan Fish and his daughter Taylor James Hamlin after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are already parents to two daughters — Taylor, 11, and Molly, 7. In December 2024, the couple announced via Instagram that they were expecting their third child in June 2025. More recently, they shared a gender reveal video that brought welcome news for Hamlin.

The video began with a shot of the couple’s footwear — Denny’s sneakers alongside Jordan’s heels — followed by their daughters’ shoes. The camera then panned to a tiny pair of blue Air Jordans, signaling they’re expecting a boy. The clip closed with the family smiling outside their home, captioned, “Baby Hamlin is a…”

Ahead of the Kansas race, Hamlin opened up about the announcement, expressing his relief. “I had to have it,” Hamlin said. “Man, just too many women in the house. Between everyone, just being the only male in the house, other than my dog, I might have had to tap out if we had one more girl.”

While admitting he’ll still be outnumbered, he was happy even then, saying “This is just so much better for me.”

When asked whether he’s already looking for a firesuit onesie for the newborn, Hamlin made it clear he’s steering his children away from the racing path. At the same time, he acknowledged that with a boy on the way, the tide could turn.

So far, his daughters have leaned toward creative pursuits like dance, music, and acting, though they have also shown interest in NFL games from time to time.

Fish is due on June 1, the weekend after Memorial Day — just days after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But if the timing overlaps and Fish goes into labor, Hamlin confirmed on his podcast that he will head straight to the hospital. NASCAR’s updated policy allows drivers to miss a race for the birth of a child without requiring a waiver, making that decision easier for him.