Kyle Larson Not Bogged Down by High Limit Series Competing Against NASCAR

The High Limit Racing Series is quickly growing in popularity, and the season opener for its third season took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Series co-owner Kyle Larson, who is also preparing for his Cup Series race at the same track, addressed the idea of the series competing directly with NASCAR as a whole.

Advertisement

Larson, who won the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, expressed how proud he was about High Limit Racing’s growth. “Just two full seasons and now heading to our third is pretty spectacular,” he said. “It was a huge undertaking, and just proud of everybody at High Limit.”

While the High Limit Racing Series does not directly compete with NASCAR, it does indirectly compete in several ways, particularly when it comes to drivers, scheduling, and fan attention. Larson’s goal has been to modernize the sport while also ensuring drivers are paid significantly better than what rival series have traditionally offered.

In that sense, the Hendrick Motorsports driver believes the series is already making progress. He hopes to build on that momentum this year and continue expanding its reach.

Larson continued, “I look forward to another year and continue to grow. Its good to reflect on what we have done currently. I think its easy to be like, ‘Things aren’t moving fast enough’. But I don’t know. You just look at it. We are competing against NASCAR. Sprint cars. The Outlaws. They have been around forever. They are huge. We are every bit matching them in most ways.”

Larson was on the field for the season-opener, driving the No. 57 car for Silva Motorsports. He started second and finished in 10th place.

Larson is poised to secure his first win of the Cup Series season

It is somewhat surprising that the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has yet to reach Victory Lane in the Cup Series this season. Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the fifth event of the year and presents a strong opportunity to change that. He has already built some momentum after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the track earlier in the weekend.

He will also start Sunday’s race from fifth on the grid. After finishing sixth at Circuit of the Americas and third at Phoenix, a win would significantly strengthen his campaign to defend the title. For now, he sits 10th in the standings, more than 100 points behind points leader Tyler Reddick.