Tony Stewart Coming Back to the NASCAR Truck Series Is “A Big Deal” Says Kaulig’s Chris Rice

The last time Tony Stewart competed in NASCAR was in 2016, when he drove his No. 16 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet before stepping away from full-time competition. Since then, his attention has been spread across ownership responsibilities, the rise and fall of the SRX Series, and a deep dive into drag racing, while also supporting his wife’s career and their personal lives.

Advertisement

However, Stewart’s long absence from NASCAR machinery will finally end in 2026 when he returns to competition. The three-time Cup champion is ready to make his first start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 20 years, driving the No. 25 RAM for Kaulig Racing at Daytona. In doing so, Stewart becomes the first driver selected under RAM’s newly launched Free Agent program.

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice detailed how Stewart’s name surfaced during the process. According to Rice, Tim and Matt Kaulig initially planned a three-truck effort before deciding to scale up to five. That expansion opened the door for a marquee return. As Rice explained, the idea of placing Stewart in the fifth truck gained momentum after behind-the-scenes conversations and steady persuasion brought it to life.

“We weren’t really involved in much of those conversations. We were involved at the eleventh hour to get him over the top. I think with Tony coming back and showing that it’s great to have RAM back into sport, that’s a big deal for the sport. That’s a big deal for Kaulig Racing, that’s a big deal for RAM. I’m pumped to spend some time with Tony and talk about him about running his own program, the goods & bads. So I am excited about that.”

“That’s a big deal for the sport.” @KauligRacing CEO @C_Rice1 explained how @TonyStewart landed in a @Kaulig_Trucks ride for the season opener at Daytona. More ➡️ : https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/2GXhr7OTCu — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) January 14, 2026

From Stewart’s perspective, the decision required little deliberation. He acknowledged that he has raced nearly every four-wheeled discipline at Daytona, yet a Truck Series start at the famed superspeedway had never been checked off his list. When the opportunity appeared to drive a RAM truck in the manufacturer’s first NASCAR race back, Stewart accepted without hesitation.

He views the Free Agent program as a chance to stay sharp while enjoying the competitive environment that molded his career. Stewart previously made six Truck Series starts, collecting two wins, with his most recent one coming in 2003 at Richmond.

The Free Agent initiative aims to integrate nostalgia with opportunity. Its structure allows legendary names and emerging talent to rotate through a dedicated seat, giving fans a chance to reconnect with stars while introducing new faces to the series.

Three of Kaulig Racing’s RAM entries will run full-time in 2026, with Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley each securing regular seats. A fourth slot will operate as the Free Agent entry, while the fifth driver will earn a place through a reality-based competition titled Race For The Seat.

Although the Daytona 500 never landed in his trophy case, Stewart’s history at the track remains extensive. He owns four Summer Cup race wins, three Duel wins, three Clash triumphs, seven O’Reilly event wins, and two IROC victories at the tri-oval.

Beyond Smoke’s appearance, Kaulig Racing plans to rotate different drivers through the Free Agent seat across the season. That approach will open the door for additional names to resurface throughout the year.