Kyle Larson Reacts to Denny Hamlin’s “Equal Shot” Claim

Many times this year, Denny Hamlin has claimed he feels 2023 will be their year, the year he wins his first NASCAR Cup title. Heading into the Round of 8, Hamlin was once again asked whether he still has the same opinion considering the disappointing last couple of weeks he’s had.

And as opposed to his proclamations from before, Hamlin’s response this time around was more of a realistic competitor, one with which his rival Kyle Larson agreed as well.

Kyle Larson seconds Denny Hamlin on every playoff driver having an equal chance

During a media interaction post-qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the #11 driver was confronted with his own take on this year being his year and whether he still feels the same about it. Hamlin replied, “It’s eight of our year so far.”

“It’s not mine to lose, others to gain. There’s all an equal shot for everyone.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran clarified that it doesn’t mean all the racecars or the teams are equal, but simply that “everyone’s got an equal shot going into these last four races.” This was something Larson agreed with as well.

“I would agree,” Larson said of Hamlin’s opinion on everyone having an equal chance. “If you go out there and do a good job and run up front for lengths of the races, you’re gonna put yourself in a good spot.”

“I don’t think you start looking at points really until after Homestead.”

Larson is looking forward to the Round of 8

While he exited the Round of 12 last season at the ROVAL because of his own mistake, Kyle Larson just about managed to make his way past that round this year. But now that he is in the round before the final 4 at Phoenix, Larson is feeling pretty confident about his chances in the coming round of tracks, Vegas, Homestead, and Martinsville.

“I’m just happy to get through this round,“ Larson said as per FOX Sports. “I didn’t execute nearly good enough. We go to some great tracks for us next round and hopefully make it to the final four.”

So now it’ll be interesting to see if Yung Money is able to string together a good round and book his place at Phoenix to compete for his 2nd Cup title, where he would be possibly against Denny Hamlin, the veteran hunting for his first title.